HUNTSVILLE — Fairfield hasn’t quite reached San Antonio yet, but it’s at least hit the on-ramp.
Behind 29 points from freshman post Breyunna Dowell, the Lady Eagles gunned their way past Silsbee, 81-65, in the Region III-4A semifinals at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum on Friday. The 81 points marked a season high for Fairfield (29-8), which seems to be peaking at the right time. Its previous best was 79 points in a bi-district win over Carthage.
Silsbee had no answer for the ever-energetic Dowell in the post. The unanimous District 19-4A newcomer of the year came into the game averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds per game on the year, but she more than doubled her usual scoring output against the Lady Tigers.
Jada Clark chipped in 12 points for Fairfield, and Braden Bossier had nine.
Fairfield will play the winner of Friday’s Midlothian Heritage vs. Hardin-Jefferson game for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS
Connally 59, Carthage 44
ATHENS — Connally moved a step closer to its third straight regional tournament, as the Cadets ran past Carthage in the 4A area playoffs at Athens’ Hornet Gym.
Korie Black sliced his way to 22 points to lead Connally, which made Carthage play catch-up much of the way. Jay Forward contributed 13 points.
With the win, the Cadets will face a familiar face in Lorena in next week’s Region III-4A quarterfinals. The Leopards took both games in district play, but both were hard-earned.
China Spring 60, Huntington 52
MADISONVILLE — China Spring started things off right, scoring the first 10 points of the game on its way to a triumph over Huntington in the Class 4A area playoffs.
The Cougars (22-13) never trailed thanks to that early burst. Huntington fought back to within 29-26 by halftime, but China Spring opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run behind buckets by Davis Golden and Eli Stephens.
Eli Stephens dropped in a team-high 27 points in the victory, and brother Antwan hit for 17. Mason Wright chipped in eight points for China Spring, which next plays Waxahachie Life in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
Lorena 68, Palestine 56
CORSICANA — The Leopards are third round-bound after a solid area-round win over the Wildcats.
Lorena led 13-10 after one quarter, but found another gear in the second, putting together a 24-point quarter that helped the Leopards (27-7) open up an eight-point gap by the half.
Bryan Ash again provided steady scoring for Lorena. Ash knocked in 10 shots from the floor and hit 6-of-8 from the foul line on his way to a game-leading 26 points. Caidon Livingston showed a sweet shooting stroke, hitting a trio of 3-pointers and going 6-of-6 from the line to score 17 points.
The win sends Lorena into a rematch with district foe Connally in next week’s regional quarterfinals, with the victor advancing to the Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville.