Senior guard Macie Reeves dropped in a game-best 20 points to spur China Spring’s girls to a key 55-41 district win over Gatesville.
China Spring improved to 17-13 overall and 3-4 in District 18-4A competition, putting the Lady Cougars in firm control of fourth place and the final playoff spot in the district.
Summer Emblem and Brylee Smith scored 11 points apiece for China Spring in the win.
For Gatesville (13-12, 2-6), Ainsley Warren was the only player to crack double figures in scoring with 10 points.
Connally 55, La Vega 37
Miannah Little swished in four 3-pointers on her way to 24 points, and the Lady Cadets never trailed in sprinting to a blowout win over the rival Lady Pirates.
Heaven Lang-Tucker contributed 13 points for Connally (26-3, 5-3 in 18-4A), while Ariel McKoy had 10. For La Vega, still winless in district action, Ashtyne Horn led the way with 13 points.
Crawford 51, Rapoport 26
The Lady Pirates doubled up the Lady Ravens, staying perfect through 11 games of District 17-2A competition.
Ana Maddox had 12 points to pace Crawford. Cece Villa and Lexi Moody chipped in nine points each.
Midway 49, Shoemaker 32
KILLEEN — The Pantherettes made another push toward a District 12-6A championship, picking up a critical road win over the Grey Wolves.
Midway (20-12 overall, 11-3 in district) will play its final home game of the season on Friday against Temple. The Pantherettes hold a half-game lead over Harker Heights (11-4 in district) in the 12-6A standings, while Copperas Cove is third at 10-4.
BOYS
China Spring 75, Gatesville 65
The Stephens brothers combined for 48 points, and the Cougars had it going offensively in an 18-4A win over the Hornets.
Antwan Stephens scored 27 points for China Spring (16-12, 5-1), and Eli Stephens hit for 21. The Cougars started the second half of district in style, picking up the sweep over Gatesville (0-6 district) and remaining on top of the district race along with Connally.
Waco High 59, Temple 49
TEMPLE — Home court didn’t really matter in the Lions-Wildcats basketball rivalry this year.
After Temple picked up a victory on Waco High’s home floor earlier in the season, Waco High returned the favor on Friday night. With the win, the Lions (18-11 overall, 5-7 in 12-6A) remain in contention for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district.
Shoemaker 65, Midway 53
KILLEEN — The 16th-ranked Grey Wolves completed the season sweep of Midway and remained the team to beat in 12-6A action.
Shoemaker is now 27-5 overall and 12-1 in the district, while Midway falls to 21-10 and 9-3. The Panthers will return home to face Temple on Friday, a team that Midway defeated, 59-30, in the teams’ initial meeting.