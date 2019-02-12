ATHENS — The Midway Pantherettes got off to a nice start to the basketball playoffs, turning back Longview, 52-42, in a Class 6A girls bi-district game.
The game was close throughout, and Midway (23-12) trailed 15-12 after a quarter. But the Pantherettes battled back to take a three-point lead by halftime, then extended that gap after the break.
Midway will move on to the area playoffs to face Prosper at a site and time to be determined later this week.
Midlothian Heritage 62, China Spring 54
CORSICANA — The underdog Lady Cougars gave seventh-ranked Heritage all it could handle in their 4A bi-district playoff meeting, but Heritage eventually persevered.
Still, China Spring fought hard. The Lady Cougars (18-15) executed Kristi Mize’s game plan nicely, and built a one-point lead at the half, 27-26. The game remained close in the second half, but Heritage (31-5) was able to hit some big buckets down the stretch to pull it out.
BOYS
Rosebud-Lott 64, Moody 40
MOODY — The Cougars outscored the Bearcats in every quarter, and will now face a district tiebreaker game with Chilton later in the week to determine playoff seeding in 17-2A.
Sophomore forward Steven Buhl used his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, scoring a game-best 16 points for Rosebud-Lott (20-11, 9-5). Sophomore center Brady Hering scored 11 points, and Ty Stock, Nick Bravo and John Reyna added nine points apiece.