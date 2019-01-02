TEMPLE — Though the Midway Panthers didn’t take hold of the prize they wanted at last week’s M.T. Rice Tournament, they’re still in the hunt for another golden trophy.
That being, the District 12-6A championship.
Midway got back to its winning ways with a 59-30 win over Temple on Wednesday at the Wildcats’ gym. The Panthers improved to 16-8 overall with the victory and 4-1 in the district, one of three teams with just one district defeat along with Ellison and Shoemaker, who are tied at 5-1.
Godsgift Ezedinma, a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred to Midway prior to this season from Sulphur Springs, topped the Panthers in scoring with 18 points. Anthony Scott, the Panthers’ blur of a point guard, swished in 17 and Diego Gonzalez added 12.
Midway will return to its home court on Friday for a 4 p.m. game against Belton.
Waco High 73, Belton 52
BELTON — Waco High’s scoring came from all angles, as the Lions picked up their second win in District 12-6A play.
Nate Brooks headed up the well-distributed Waco High attack with 12. Three other Lions joined him in double figures, as Dale Smith scored 12 while Jimmy Veal and Remond O’Neal tossed in 11 points apiece.
Waco High upped its record to 15-7 overall and 2-3 in league play, while Belton dipped to 9-14 and 1-4.
Crawford 30, Rosebud-Lott 24
In a low-scoring District 17-2A clash, the Pirates were able to grind out a win and remain unbeaten in district play.
Tate Abel led Crawford (12-1, 2-0) in scoring with 10 points, while Hogan Hall had nine. Haven Mortimer supplied the bulk of the scoring for the Cougars (11-9, 0-2) with 10.
GIRLS Midway 59, Temple 50
TEMPLE — Shamaryah Duncan kept up her recent hot shooting, scoring a game-best 22 to push the Pantherettes to a District 12-6A win over Temple.
Duncan was coming off a solid slate of games at last week’s M.T. Rice Tournament, and didn’t let up in this one. She nailed six 3-pointers on the night, and got off to a hot start with 12 first-quarter points.
Keziah Bachert and Jakoriah Long scored 11 points apiece for Midway, which improved to 14-11 overall and 5-2 in the district. The Pantherettes are tied with three other teams for the district lead, as Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Belton are all 5-2 as well.
For Temple (7-12, 2-5), which reached the state tournament last year, Wilashia Burleson dropped in 21 points.
Moody 68, Chilton 25
MOODY — Jaylah Good topped four Lady Bearcats in double figures with 18 points, as Moody mauled the Lady Pirates.
Moody (12-5 overall, 4-0 in District 17-2A) put this one away early. It led 20-3 after one quarter and 44-8 by halftime.
The Lady Bearcats’ balanced scoring certainly helped. While Good was plenty good, she had support from the likes of Canyon Hughes (15 points), Esmeralda Navarro (12), and Tanna Pruett (12). Liz Perkins just missed giving Moody a fifth player in double figures, scoring nine.
Crawford 44, Rosebud-Lott 28
CRAWFORD — Crawford’s gritty defense stifled the visiting Lady Cougars, and the Lady Pirates picked up a win in District 17-2A action.
CeCe Villa scored 13 to pace the offensive attack for Crawford. Hannah Morton added 11 points, while juniors Anne Williams and Ana Maddox contributed nine apiece.