MARLIN – Mystique Womack has been feasting on Central Texas basketball defenders for the past several years.
On Tuesday, she must’ve been really hungry – because she ordered up a quadruple-double (with cheese).
The Marlin senior accomplished that rarest of feats of tallying double-figure numbers in four major statistical categories, slithering her way to 26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals as the 16th-ranked Lady Bulldogs buried Dawson, 77-14.
Womack, a two-time Super Centex Player of the Year and Alabama signee, is a handful for most defenders to handle, but Dawson, in particular, had no answer. She hit on 10-of-15 shots on the night, including 3-of-6 from 3-point land, and basically got to the basket whenever she wanted.
Triple-doubles are rare enough, but a quadruple-double is especially unique. The last one on record for a Central Texas player came during the 2007-08 season by Bruceville-Eddy’s Arianna Rodriguez.
Marlin (21-6 overall, 10-0 in 18-2A) made the state final in Class 3A last year, and is looking to get back to San Antonio this year in 2A. With Womack at the helm, the Lady Bulldogs certainly have a good shot. They put this one on ice quickly, leading Dawson, 34-0, after a quarter.
Yasmen Maxwell scored 14 points for Marlin, while Aniya Williams had 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Midway 76, Copperas Cove 73 (OT)
COPPERAS COVE – The Midway Pantherettes aren’t going to give up their perch atop the District 12-6A basketball standings without a fight.
Just ask Copperas Cove.
Copperas Cove senior Madison Griffon buried a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired in regulation, but Midway didn’t panic. The Pantherettes showed some steady resolve in the overtime period, and held off the Lady Bulldawgs for a critical district road win..
With the win, Midway (19-11 overall, 10-2 in district) maintains its place as the sole district leader. Cove dipped to 24-8 and 9-4.
Junior guard Jakoriah Long loomed large down the stretch for Midway, scoring 12 of her team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. But the Pantherettes showed superior balance, as four other players hit for double figures – Shamaryah Duncan and Danielle Byers had 13 points each, Reaghan Ridge hit for 11, and Keziah Bachert chipped in 10.
Midway connected on nine 3-pointers in the win, including three apiece from Byers and Ridge.
For Cove, Kaysha McCloud led all scorers with 27.
Lorena 46, Gatesville 33
Jasmyn Franklin kept up her hot shooting, scoring 20 points to propel the district-leading Lady Leopards past the Lady Hornets.
Lorena moves to 21-7 overall and 5-1 in 18-4A, bouncing back nicely from a 54-50 loss to Connally last game out. Lorena is tied with Robinson for the district lead, while Connally fell out of that three-way logjam with a loss to China Spring on Tuesday.
Crawford 35, Bruceville-Eddy 34
Ana Maddox scored 18 points, and Crawford remained unbeaten in district action with a gritty win over the Lady Eagles. Crawford improved to 19-9 overall and 10-0 in 17-2A, while Bruceville-Eddy dropped to 4-6 in the district.
BOYS
Bosqueville 43, Rosebud-Lott 40
Super sophomore Tyler Webb pumped in 22 points, sparking the Bulldogs over the Cougars in 17-2A play.
It was a key win for Bosqueville in the chase for a playoff spot, as the Bulldogs improved to 4-3 in district play, while Rosebud-Lott fell to 3-5.