LORENA — The 23rd-ranked Lorena Lady Leopards cashed in with an overtime payout, working time-and-a-half to grind out a win over rival China Spring.
Sophomore guard Bailey Burbidge knocked down 12 points for balanced Lorena as it fought past the Lady Cougars, 42-40, in District 18-4A girls basketball action on Friday night at the LHS gym.
Sara Robertson and Jasmyn Franklin contributed nine points apiece for Lorena (22-7, 6-1), which is tied with No. 24 Robinson for the district lead. Those two teams will meet Tuesday in Robinson.
Despite the loss, defending district champion China Spring (17-13, 3-4) remains in the mix for a playoff berth out of 18-4A.
Marlin 59, Riesel 8
RIESEL – With all the offensive fireworks that Mystique Womack fires off each game, it’s easy to overlook Marlin’s stingy defense. But the Lady Bulldogs got after it again on that end against the Lady Indians.
Marlin (22-6, 11-0) limited Riesel to just two points in the first half and eight for the game. They’ve given up a total of only 33 points in their last three district wins.
Aniya Williams led Marlin with 15 points in this one, Womack scored 12 and Yasmen Maxwell had 11.
Crawford 32, Rosebud-Lott 22
TRAVIS – Crawford kept up its perfect run through District 17-2A, smothering the homestanding Lady Cougars.
Crawford (20-9 overall, 11-0 district) never gave up more than eight points in any quarter. The Lady Pirates also showed some nice scoring distribution, with Anne Williams and Ana Maddox leading the way with nine points apiece.
Rakasia Buhl swished in nine points for Rosebud-Lott to lead the way.
Harker Heights 62, Midway 60
The Lady Knights pulled out their second win over Midway this season, completing the season sweep and moving ahead of the Pantherettes for first place in District 12-6A.
Midway (19-12, 10-3) has been proficient in pulling out close games in district games, including a 76-73 win over Copperas Cove earlier this week. But Harker Heights (22-7, 11-3) stayed in control in the crunch time of the fourth quarter. Midway took a brief lead at 50-49 midway through the quarter, but the Lady Knights snatched the lead back on the next trip down and didn’t give it up again.
Midway will travel to Shoemaker, which is winless in district action, on Tuesday.
BOYS Rosebud-Lott 39, Crawford 33
TRAVIS – Needing a win to keep itself in the playoff hunt, Rosebud-Lott picked up one of its biggest of the year, handing Crawford its first loss of the District 17-2A run.
Marvin Whitfield’s Cougars (15-11, 4-5) lost to Crawford, 30-24, in the teams’ first meeting earlier this month. But this time Rosebud-Lott was able to piece together more offense, topped by 6-foot-7 center Brady Hering’s 11 points.
Despite the loss, Crawford (22-2, 8-1) remains in sole possession of first place in the district, thanks to a Moody win over Chilton on Friday. Cole Reid topped Crawford with 13 points and Tate Abel scored 11.
Riesel 38, Marlin 36
RIESEL – Whether by large margins or slim ones, the Indians refuse to be beaten in District 18-2A play.
Riesel improved its district record to 9-0 with a grind-it-out win over visiting Marlin (10-13, 5-4). The Indians, now 17-7 overall, saw eight different players crack the scorebook in this one.
Maypearl 60, West 59
A tough stretch continued for the Trojans, as they lost a close one to the Panthers for their fourth consecutive district defeat.
Senior guard Gage Reese pumped in 22 points for West (16-13, 3-6 in 17-3A). Thomas Davis added 12 points and Jase Klaus popped in 11.
Maypearl (22-9, 6-3) was led by 25 from Carson McManus.
China Spring 65, Lorena 59
Lorena made a furious comeback to whittle a 17-point China Spring lead down to four at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars prevailed in the end.
Senior guard Antwan Stephens started the game hot and never really cooled off. He had 10 points in the first quarter for China Spring, and ended up with 27 for the game. The win was a nice bounce-back one for the Cougars (15-12, 4-1 in 18-4A), which lost by two to Connally the last time out.
Lorena dipped to 3-2 in district play with the loss.