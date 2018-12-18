HARKER HEIGHTS — They had to punch the clock for some overtime work, but the Midway boys basketball team remains undefeated in District 12-6A.
The 14th-ranked Panthers finished strong to take down Harker Heights, 76-70, in overtime in a tightly-tussled district on Tuesday night.
It was the first road game of Midway’s district season, and the Panthers (13-4, 3-0) had to scratch and fight to keep their record unblemished. Harker Heights’ Jairus Cherry swished in a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation to tie the score at 59 and send the game to overtime.
But in OT, Midway made the plays it needed to pull out the victory. The Panthers are the only undefeated team in the district, just ahead of Ellison and Shoemaker, who are tied for second at 3-1.
La Vega 55, Salado 53
SALADO – Sophomore guard Marcus Willis Jr. scored 17 points as the Pirates pulled out a hard-fought road win over the Eagles.
Randy Woolf Jr. contributed 14 points for La Vega, while David McKnight had eight.
GIRLS
Harker Heights 67, Midway 58
HARKER HEIGHTS – The Lady Knights used an 8-0 run at the start of the second quarter to force Midway to play catch-up the rest of the way.
The Pantherettes outscored Harker Heights, 14-8, in the third quarter to trim a 15-point halftime deficit down to nine. But they couldn’t whittle the deficit any further by the end. Midway drops to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in District 12-6A with the loss, fourth in the district behind Belton (4-1), Copperas Cove (4-1) and Harker Heights (4-2).
Lorena 59, Reicher 20
Lorena’s Jasmyn Franklin nearly matched Reicher in scoring, as she dropped in 19 points to fuel the Lady Leopards’ rout.
Lorena improved to 8-5 with the win.
No. 19 Marlin 73, Dawson 8
MARLIN – The 19th-ranked Lady Bulldogs dominated, limiting Dawson to only two points for the first half and just eight for the game.
Marlin (12-5 overall, 3-0 in district) went to the 3A state final last year, and features two-time Super Centex Player of the Year Mystique Womack, an Alabama signee, at the lead guard spot.
Moody 61, Rosebud-Lott 45
MOODY – Canyon Hughes poured in 25 points as the Lady Bearcats improved to 2-0 in District 17-2A with a comfortable triumph over the Lady Cougars.
Hughes led four players in double figures for Moody (8-3 overall), as Jaylah Good chipped in 12 points, Alli Lantz had 11 and Liz Perkins scored 10.
For Rosebud-Lott (9-4, 1-1), junior Erakah Easley led the way with 13.