GIRLS
Lorena 40, China Spring 34
The Lady Leopards improved to 2-0 in District 18-4A play by plugging its way past the Lady Cougars on China Spring’s home court.
Ashlyn Wachtendorf swished in 16 points for Lorena (18-6, 2-0), and Jasmyn Franklin added 10.
China Spring fell to 0-2 in district play with the loss.
Gatesville 40, La Vega 26
It wasn’t the highest-scoring game, but Gatesville was happy to get on the board in the district race.
Sophomore forward Marlee Ward scored nine points to pace the Lady Hornets, now 13-7 overall and 1-1 in 18-4A action. La Vega, which dropped to 7-14 overall and 0-2 in district with the defeat, received nine points from Jaurne Hubert.
No. 19 Marlin 81, Mart 30
MARLIN – Mystique Womack lit up the nets for a game-high 25 points as the 19th-ranked Lady Bulldogs kept up their hot play.
Womack made 6-of-13 shots from 3-point range in the blowout win for Marlin (17-6 overall, 6-0 in District 18-2A). The Alabama signee also had four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
She also had plenty of help, as Danielle Noble had 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor along with 14 rebounds. Aniya Williams had 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Midway 52, Killeen 43
KILLEEN – The Pantherettes outscored Killeen 13-7 to close out the third quarter, widening a one-point lead into a seven-point edge and helping spark another district win.
With the triumph, Midway takes over sole possession of first place in District 12-6A at 7-2. The Pantherettes, winners of their past four district games, will play again in Killeen on Friday, as they take on Ellison.
University 49, Corsicana 24
Desirae Mathis scored 16 points as the Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten in District 14-5A play.
University (19-8 overall, 5-0 in district) shares the district lead with Red Oak (21-5, 5-0), who it will play on Friday in Red Oak.
Lyric McGowan also had a great game for University, coming up with a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.
BOYS
No. 16 Connally 84, Southwestern Christian 31
Jejuan Forward’s 26 points helped vault the 16th-ranked Cadets over visiting Southwestern Christian in a nondistrict game.
Korie Black hit for 17 points and Zailin Cleveland had 11 for Connally (12-7), which will open up district action at home against La Vega on Friday.
La Vega 69, Mexia 47
MEXIA – Jordan Willis scored 17 points as the Pirates tallied a nice nondistrict win over a pair of Central Texas teams with proud basketball traditions.
Javon Iglehart added 11 points, and David McKnight had nine for La Vega.
China Spring 71, School Sport (Australia) 44
China Spring held its visitors from Australia without a point in the third quarter to pull away for a win in its final nondistrict tuneup.
China Spring led 35-30 at the half, but outscored School Sport 17-0 in the third quarter to put the game on ice. Antwan Stephens led all scorers with 24 points, while his younger brother Eli Stephens scored 16. Zechariah Bible chipped in 10 points for the Cougars.
China Spring made 10 shots from 3-point range on the night, by five different players.