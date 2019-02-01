MOODY – The Crawford Pirates stayed on top of the District 17-2A boys’ basketball standings, but they had to double-time it to get there.
Crawford’s Hogan Hall hit some huge shots in the fourth quarter and beyond as the Pirates survived over Moody, 55-46, in an epic double-overtime contest on Friday night.
Moody (15-11, 4-7) took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Crawford kept on digging. The Pirates fought back, and when Hall scored late in the quarter they managed to tie the score at 41 and send things to overtime.
In that first extra period, the Pirates (25-3, 9-1) managed to take a 46-43 lead with under a minute to go, but Moody got a clutch 3-pointer from Da’mon Allen to the tie the game again and force a second OT.
Crawford then closed things out strong, outscoring Moody, 9-0, in the second OT to seize the win. Cole Reid led the Pirates with 18 points, and Hall added 15.
For the Bearcats, Cody Stone dropped in 13 points and Allen had 11.
University 55, Corsicana 51
Wilson Boggess’ 17 points fueled the Trojans to a District 14-5A triumph over Corsicana. University improved to 4-6 in the district with the close-cut win.
China Spring 55, Robinson 42
The Cougars protected their home court nicely, holding the Rockets at arm’s length to pick up the District 18-4A win.
Robinson hung around, and trailed by only nine entering the fourth quarter. But China Spring’s Landan Hensley buried a pair of foul shots early in the fourth, and the Cougars led by double digits for the bulk of the final period.
Eli Stephens swished in 16 points to lead China Spring (17-12 overall, 6-1 district) and Hensley added 11.
Rosebud-Lott 54, Bruceville-Eddy 19
TRAVIS – Nick Bravo and Nathan Truesdale headed up a balanced scoring effort, and the Cougars grounded the Eagles in 17-2A competition.
Bravo and Truesdale hit for 11 points apiece, and Haven Mortimer had nine for Rosebud-Lott (17-11, 6-5).
GIRLS Connally 53, Gatesville 49
GATESVILLE — When they needed to step up and make the unguarded shot, the Lady Cadets delivered.
Connally knocked down 13 of 17 fourth-quarter free throw attempts to hold off hard-charging Gatesville in District 18-4A play. Miannah Little made 8 of 11 foul shots in the fourth, while Heaven Lang-Tucker was 5 of 6 for the Lady Cadets (27-3, 6-3) down the stretch.
Lang-Tucker had a big-time night with 30 points, only two shy of her season high scored against Athens on Nov. 19. Little chipped in 18 points.
Alliyah Jones topped Gatesville (14-15, 2-7) with 13 points.