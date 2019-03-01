HUNTSVILLE – Connally knows its way to Huntsville. The Cadets even know the back roads.
Navigating through Huntsville to San Antonio is proving to be a challenge.
Houston Yates used a quick-tempo attack that often resulted in rapid-fire 3-pointers in stopping the Cadets, 88-74, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Friday night at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum. It was Connally’s third straight regional tournament appearance, and the second loss to Yates in that stretch. The Cadets also lost to eventual state champion Silsbee last year.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” Connally coach Quinton Snell said in a postgame radio interview. “We played a good team in Yates, and last year we played another really good team in Silsbee. We want to get past this point, get past this regional semifinal experience. It’s great that we got here, I brought a freshman up (to the varsity) just so that he could feel it and experience it. One day the good Lord will bless us to get past this round.”
The Lions (23-4) pushed the pace from the outset, and made Connally have to fight from behind. Yates ran at nearly every opportunity, and kept the pressure on, especially behind the scoring prowess of Antwon Norman, who led the team with 25 points.
Connally (19-13) was able to break the Yates press at times and get quick baskets of its own. The Cadets trailed 51-35 at the half, and Snell felt as though they were just one good run from making a game out of it.
“What we wanted to do was try to get the thing down to eight,” Snell said. “That’s what I told the guys: Be patient. There’s no shot that’s worth 16 points. Be patient, and work the ball to a shot that we’re able to knock down.”
Connally did just that, at one point cutting the gap to 10 in the second half. But Yates had too much firepower, and wouldn’t let the Cadets pull any closer.
Three other players joined Norman in double-figure scoring for Yates – JoQuarius Valrie (17 points), Kayden Rose (14) and Daryl Brown (12).
Connally’s standout junior Korie Black had a great game for the Cadets, scoring a game-high 26. Zailin Cleveland contributed 16 points, and Trent Pullen attacked the offensive glass with fervor on his way to 10 points.
Yates moves on to face the Silsbee-Waxahachie Life winner in Saturday’s regional final. For Connally, it’s back to the drawing board in the offseason, but as the final Central Texas basketball team still alive, there’s plenty of reason for pride and optimism.
“It’s become a standard, where we work to continue to get back here every year,” Snell said. “The guys put in the work, and one day we’re going to get past this point.”