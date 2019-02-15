The China Spring boys’ basketball team had to go into Lorena’s gym to battle the Leopards for the first-place playoff berth in District 18-4A.
But the Cougars didn’t mind the setting a bit.
China Spring tossed in a dozen 3-pointers by the end of the third quarter and the hot shooting paved the way to a 71-65 victory over the Leopards on Friday evening at the Lorena High School gym.
Lorena went to China Spring earlier this week and claimed a 52-50 victory to tie the Cougars for the top spot in 18-4A. That necessitated one more game to decide the top two playoff berths from the district.
With the tie-breaking win, China Spring (20-13) will play the winner of Friday night’s 17-4A fourth-seed playoff that pitted Ferris versus Hillsboro.
Lorena (25-7) enters the playoff as the 18-4A second-place representative and will play 17-4A third-seeded Alvarado at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at West.
Even during warmups on Friday, the China Spring players seemed to be making every shot they took, most of the time without even hitting the rim. The Cougars made 11 3-pointers at Lorena when they claimed a 65-59 district win on the Leopards floor a few weeks ago.
That continued as China Spring guard Eli Stephens routinely drove into the middle of the Leopards defense, then found an open teammate beyond the arc. Stephens did it twice in the final two minutes of the second quarter, passing to Cougars Michael Kettler and Mason Wright, who drained treys that gave China Spring a 33-26 halftime edge.
“We’ve shot well in this gym,” China Spring coach Dave Ellis said. “Both teams are great shooting teams, both teams pride themselves in getting good shots, setting good screens. For whatever reason, we seem to like this gym. We’re just very happy to come out with a win.”
Stephens finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Teammate Landon Hensley matched him with 23 points to lead the way for the Cougars.
Antwan Stephens hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:55 left in the third quarter — the Cougars 12th triple of the contest — to give China Spring its largest lead at 55-43.
But Lorena didn’t surrender to the barrage from beyond the arc. In fact, the Leopards finished the third quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the Cougars’ lead to 6.
Lorena forward Bryan Ash took the ball to the basket for a layup to start the fourth quarter. That kicked off a 6-0 run, which finished when guard Calvin Small got inside for a layup to tie it at 57 with 6:21 left.
“It seems like that they would hit a 3 and we would come back with a basket,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “That’s one thing I’ll tell you about my guys is they will not stop fighting until it’s over.”
Ash scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Small and Caiden Livingston each scored 10 to join Ash in double-digit scoring.
But China Spring pulled away at the end as Eli Stephens came up with a steal and a fast-break layup for a 59-57 lead. Then the Cougars made 10-of-10 free throws in the final 5 minutes.
Ellis said his team did a good job of switching gears in its game plan to hold off Lorena
“(Hitting 3-pointers is) tough to sustain, so when we get to that four-minute mark of the fourth quarter we want layups and free throws,” Ellis said. “Fortunately we have two pretty good guards (Antwan and Eli Stephens) that can get downhill and create space for shooters, but I thought we were kind of tired. And it was time, we just call it ‘layups and free throws.’”