China Spring senior Antwan Stephens is almost always one of the smallest guys on the basketball court — the guard stands just 5-foot-8 — but that hasn’t stopped him from putting together a gigantic career.
Stephens reached a special career milestone in the Cougars’ 69-41 bi-district win over Hillsboro on Tuesday night. He scored 21 points in the win to surpass 2,000 points for his high school career. He’s just the second player in China Spring basketball history to ascend to that plateau, along with Eric Weiser, class of 1990.
Stephens and the Cougars will next play Huntington in the area playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville.