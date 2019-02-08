China Spring forward Mason Wright jumped into a passing lane and came up with the overtime steal the Cougars desperately needed on the road at Connally on Friday night.
Wright immediately passed the ball ahead to Eli Stephens, who made a layup that proved to be the game-winner in China Spring’s 56-55 victory over the Cadets at Connally High School.
Wright’s assist and Stephens’ basket finished off a District 18-4A thriller in which momentum lurched back and forth throughout.
Connally trailed by seven points with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But Cadets guards Zailin Cleveland, Je’Juan Forward and Korie Black led a dramatic comeback that gave Connally a 48-47 lead when Black made a running jumper with 27 seconds left in regulation.
China Spring answered when forward Davis Golden put back a rebound, got fouled and completed a 3-point play for a 50-48 edge with 10 seconds to go.
Connally forced overtime when Cleveland drove into the lane for a basket with 5 ticks still left on the clock, ending regulation play at 50-50.
Cleveland had another shot to win the game in the closing seconds, but this time his jumper bounced a couple of times on the rim before falling away. Stephens grabbed the rebound for the Cougars to seal it.
Antwan Stephens scored 18 points to lead China Spring (19-12, 8-1 in 18-4A), which clinched at least a share of the district championship by defeating Connally. The Cougars host Lorena on Tuesday night in the final contest of the regular season.
Connally (13-13, 5-5) can wrap up the third-place playoff berth by defeating Robinson on Tuesday.
Black led the Cadets with 17 points and Forward added 16. Cleveland scored 9, all in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Antwan Stephens went into the lane for a basket that gave China Spring a 54-52 lead with 1:42 left in overtime.
But Black fired back with a 3-pointer for Connally’s first lead in the extra period at 55-54. The Cadets then appeared to have a chance to extend their lead after a traveling call on the Cougars with 35 seconds remaining.
However, it only served to set up China Spring’s defensive play that turned the momentum once more in the Cougars’ favor.
“We kind of employed one of our trapping defenses just to see if we could get a steal, knowing if we don’t we’re going to have to foul at about the 20-second mark,” China Spring coach David Ellis said. “We fortunately got the steal and it worked. That’s just a credit to the players.”
China Spring rushed out to an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game as Stephens nailed a 3-pointer and Landan Hensley added two more.
But Connally rallied back and cut the Cougars’ lead to 3 at the break.
Connally surged ahead with a 10-5 run ealy in the third quarter, but China Spring didn’t get rattled.
“We played a little tight in the third and fourth quarter and it’s hard to stay loose because Connally is really good and that tightens you up,” Ellis said. “But we know we have a good team, so just played with each other and stayed the course.”