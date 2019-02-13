The first two meetings between the China Spring and Lorena boys’ basketball teams were so gripping and dramatic that they’ve decided to stage a trilogy.
After the Leopards scratched past the Cougars, 52-50, in Tuesday’s regular-season finale in China Spring, the teams ended up tied atop the District 18-4A standings with matching 8-2 records. Both games were equally competitive, with each winning on the other’s home court. In the first meeting on Jan. 25, the Cougars swiped a 65-59 win in Lorena.
Though they’ll share the district title, China Spring and Lorena still would each like to lay claim to the district’s top seed for playoff seeding purposes. So they’ll play a tiebreaker game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lorena. The winner will take the No. 1 seed, and the loser will be the No. 2.
You never know what to expect, either. The first game between the two featured a shootout between a pair of Super Centex stars in China Spring senior Antwan Stephens and Lorena senior Bryan Ash. Stephens went for 32 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point land, while Ash poured in 30 points on 11-of-19 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the line.
However, Ash and Stephens were a little quieter in round two, combining for 19 points. Antwan’s younger brother Eli Stephens stepped up with 22 big points for China Spring, but the Leopards were able to persevere behind a well-distributed scoring attack. Caidon Livingston stroked a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, while Ash scored 12 and Bryce Strickland had 10.
This marks China Spring’s first district basketball title, shared or outright, since 1993.