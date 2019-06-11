China Spring graduates Malori Brown and Hunter Littleton have been named the 2019 Randy Leasley Scholarship recipients.
Brown, the China Spring valedictorian, is headed for West Virginia where she will compete on the Mountaineers’ rifle team. She finished her high school career with a 4.47 GPA and served as the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the choir, Peer Assistance and Leadership, and Cougars in Action.
Littleton graduated in the top 10 of the China Spring senior class with a 4.35 GPA. He played football, soccer and track for the Cougars, participated in National Honor Society, Peer Assistance and Leadership, and UIL Academic competition. Littleton plans to attend Texas and study government and law.
The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund, which handed out $3,000 scholarships to each of this year’s winners, has now awarded $83,000 in scholarships to college-bound China Spring seniors over the years. The fund is named for former China Spring basketball and golf coach Randy Leasley, who died in 2004.