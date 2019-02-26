HILLSBORO – Playoff basketball wouldn’t be as exciting if it weren’t for that tension of being on the edge of advancing or going home.
The China Spring boys’ basketball team experienced the tough side of that scenario in a heartbreaking loss in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals.
Waxahachie Life forward Mason Mathers grabbed a rebound and banked in a desperation shot in the paint at the buzzer to lift the Mustangs to a 52-50 victory over China Spring on Tuesday night at the Hillsboro High School gymnasium.
Moments earlier, Cougars guard Antwan Stephens hit a step-back 3-pointer that elicited a roar from the China Spring fans in the stands, tying the contest at 50 with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But instead of forcing overtime, it set up that heightened thrill of victory for the Waxahachie Life contingent.
China Spring defended the Mustangs for 18 of the remaining 19 seconds in regulation. Life guard Blaine Stacy heaved up a 3-pointer from the right side that bounced wildly off the backboard.
As fortune had it, Mathers was well positioned to win a scramble for the rebound. He barely had time to grab the ball near the floor and fling it back up, but his aim was true and sent the Mustangs to the regional tournament.
“We were thinking that we’ve got one more possession that we’ve got to stop them,” China Spring coach David Ellis said. “We forced them to take kind of an off-balance shot. Credit to them for securing the ball. We were inches away, (Mathers) grabbed it off the ground and threw it in.”
The China Spring guard combo of brothers Antwan and Eli Stephens led the Cougars to their first boys’ basketball district title since 1993 this season. On Tuesday, Antwan Stephens scored a game-high 21 points and Eli Stephens finished with 16 points and 4 assists.
Through the first half, it looked like the Cougars (22-14) were on the brink of reaching this weekend’s 4A Region III tournament in Huntsville and join Connally in the regional semifinals.
Antwan Stephens hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Eli Stephens that gave China Spring a 26-10 lead with 2:23 left in the second quarter.
Life countered with an energetic full-court press in the final two minutes of the first half that helped produce a 9-0 run going into the break.
“I don’t think we felt deflated, I just said ‘Hey, don’t abandon what we want to do,’” Ellis said. “We wanted to be patient and weren’t for two minutes at the end of the first half in that 9-0 run. We knew they were going to have a little bit more of the momentum, but we weren’t going to go away.”
Life kept its run going early in the third quarter when forward Breyden Jones put back a rebound and completed a 3-point play to slice the Cougars’ lead to 4. That set up a battle to the finish as the Mustangs continued to ride the wave of momentum.
Life, which shot 24 free throws to China Spring’s 6 in the second half, went on a 5-0 run, all on makes from the foul line, to establish a 46-42 lead with 2:23 remaining.
Eli Stephens stopped the run with a 3-pointer to cut the Mustangs lead to a point.
But Life made a crucial play with 1:34 left when guard Gage Mayfield came up with a steal and a fast-break layup for a 3-point edge. The Mustangs and Cougars then exchanged two made free throws each to set up the drama of the final 30 seconds.
Ellis said he told his players he was proud of them in thelocker room after the game. He added that he’ll replay the final minute in his head for a while, but ultimately the Cougars will look back on this basketball season as a tremendous success.
“In 30 years, no one has done that at China Spring,” Ellis said. “The way they’ve rallied a fan base around a sport at China Spring is significant. I told them how proud I was that they got to that point.”