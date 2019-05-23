China Spring’s boys basketball team has a new coach for the 2019-20 school year. The school board approved the hiring of Philip McCaslin this week.
McCaslin comes to China Spring from Cedar Park Vista Ridge, where he was an assistant coach. He succeeds David Ellis, who has moved over to become assistant principal at China Spring after a successful coaching stint.
China Spring is coming off a 22-14 season that included a trip to the third round of the playoffs. In all, the Cougars were 93-66 in five years under Ellis, including three straight 20-win campaigns.
Marlin hires Haynes as new football coach
Marlin ISD’s school board has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Haynes comes to Marlin from Connally, where he served as an assistant football and basketball coach. This will mark his first football head coaching job.
Haynes is a former Super Centex standout from McGregor, and later coached at his alma mater as well. He inherits a Marlin team that went 0-10 in the 2018 season.
He’ll replace Stephen Hodge, who went 4-17 in his two season at Marlin with one playoff appearance. Hodge is now an assistant coach at Katy.
MCC golfer named All-American
McLennan Community College’s Ellie Darnell, a freshman from Kettering, England, was named an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American Wednesday.
Darnell finished in a tie for 14-th place at last week’s NJCAA Women’s Golf National Championship. She shot 78-81-80—239 and led MCC to a fourth-place team finish. She was a top-20 finisher in four of the 10 tournaments in which she competed, including finishing in second at the NJCAA Region V Championship.
Modano returns as Wild adviser
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mike Modano has decided to return to his NHL roots in Minnesota.
The Hall of Fame center was named Thursday as the executive adviser to Wild owner Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka, a newly created position that Modano will assume on Sept. 1. Leipold and Modano often communicated by text message during Wild games this past season, sowing seeds for his hire.
Modano, who played the first four of his 21 NHL seasons with the North Stars before the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993, will focus on sales, corporate partnerships and community relations. Modano held a similar role from 2013-15 with the Stars, for whom he played 16 years and won the Stanley Cup with in 1999.