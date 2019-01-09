Keep an eye out for the Chilton Pirates boys basketball team, sailing swiftly to a gym near you.
Chilton has put together a breakthrough season, as it improved to 9-6 overall and 4-0 in District 17-2A after a 53-41 win over Bosqueville on Tuesday. The Pirates are tied with Crawford for the district lead, a game ahead of 3-1 Bosqueville.
Forward De’auntre Davis has been balling for the Pirates, averaging 19 points and 15 rebounds per game on the year. The 6-foot-6 junior has elevated his play even higher in district action, with averages of 23.8 points and 17.3 rebounds.
Five of Chilton’s six losses have come to higher-classification foes.