With two seconds left in overtime, the Crawford side of the gym struck up a rousing chant: “I believe that we will win! I believe that we will win!”
Of course, it’s one thing to believe when you’ve got the lead with two seconds to play and you’re heading to the free throw line to potentially ice it. What really mattered is that the Crawford players believed – even during the moments when disbelief would have been a natural default.
The Pirates’ freshman post Cole Reid sank two clutch game-tying free throws with 0.3 seconds on the clock in regulation, giving his team fresh life. And then Crawford executed effectively in overtime to pull out a zany, truly unbelievable 62-58 win over the Bulldogs at the Bosqueville High gym on Tuesday.
Call these guys Cardiac Crawford. They’re the kings of the heart-thumping finishes. The Pirates (21-3 overall, 10-1 in District 17-2A) managed to erase a 15-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. This, after whittling away a 10-point deficit to start the fourth in a double-overtime win over Moody its last time out.
Crawford coach Brent Elmore said that he brought up the Moody game to his players as a reminder.
“We talked about it at halftime. We were down 10 at halftime, knowing that we’d been down 10 going into the fourth quarter (at Moody),” Elmore said. “We knew we had plenty of time. I wasn’t expecting (Bosqueville) to grow the lead to 15 by the fourth quarter, but our kids were very resilient, just like they always are. Played hard, I’m proud of those kids.”
Bosqueville (10-10, 8-4) certainly gave Crawford everything it wanted, and then some. Sophomore standout Tyler Webb put on a sizzling shooting display, scoring a game-high 33 points, including a 30-foot, totally twine-tickling 3-pointer right in front of the Crawford stands at the third-quarter buzzer. That shot pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to a comfortable 50-35 entering the final period.
Bosqueville coach Tyler Holcomb encouraged his team to “Keep your intensity!” as the fourth quarter got cranking. And the fourth quarter was indeed intense – thanks to a frenetic, furious Crawford comeback.
Patiently working the ball around the perimeter to get the shot it wanted, Crawford eventually delivered the rock to senior post Hogan Hall. That turned out to be a sage choice, as Hall sank three 3-pointers from the corner in the quarter, helping fuel the rally.
Hall’s third trey in the quarter sliced the gap to 54-52 with 1:03 to play. However, Hall couldn’t knock down a fourth bomb with time winding down in the quarter, and Webb rebounded and was fouled with 1.8 seconds left on the clock.
Webb missed from the line, and Crawford’s Reid rebounded, needing to fling a full-court desperation heave to give the Pirates any chance. Fortunately for Reid, Bosqueville’s Jaelen Stroud made contact with him as he released the ball, and the officials whistled Stroud for the foul with 0.3 on the timer.
Reid missed the first foul shot, but rolled in the next two, tying the game at 54 and extending to an extra period.
“We were really fortunate that they gave that to us. That’s a tough call to make, and I applaud the officials for making the right call in that situation,” Crawford’s Elmore said. “He was going up (to shoot) – now, how likely was he to make that shot, I don’t know. He got it done at the free throw line. … Those were some big-time shots to give us a chance in overtime.”
In OT, Crawford’s Jed Whitney scooped in a finger roll off a drive early in the period, giving the Pirates a 56-54 lead, their first since being up 9-7 in the first quarter. Bosqueville fought back to tie the game at 58 with 1:20 to go when Tanner Sepulveda shot loose on a breakaway following a steal and pass from Webb.
But Crawford continued to methodically work the ball around for the shot it wanted, and Whitney hit the basket that gave the Pirates the lead for good, drilling a long jumper just inside the 3-point line in the corner with 20.9 seconds to go.
“That’s what our game relies on. Our kids take good shots, and know what good shots are,” Elmore said. “I was impressed with them. They did a great job down the stretch, not forcing too many things. Hogan Hall hit some big 3s to get us back in the game, and all the other kids doing their job defensively to allow us to do that.”
Webb, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, had a huge night for Bosqueville. He pumped in 18 points in the first half, and when he wasn’t converting his own shot he effectively broke down the Pirates’ defense to set up his teammates for good looks. Thrice Sepulveda was the beneficiary, as Webb zipped kick-out passes to the corner to his teammate for 3-pointers.
Webb hit six treys and Sepulveda, who finished with 13 points, had three.
Crawford had four players crack double figures in scoring, with Whitney and Hall leading the way with 15 points apiece. Reid knocked in 13 points and Tate Abel hit for 11.
“This is a big win for our program, to win over here at Bosqueville. They’ve got a great team,” Crawford’s Elmore said. “Tyler Webb is something unreal. Kid came out and shot lights out in the first half, and I’m just proud of our kids. That’s all I can say.”
GIRLS
Marlin 89, Wortham 36
MARLIN – What a way to go out.
Marlin’s Mystique Womack did it again, recording her second quadruple-double in her past five games in her final home game for the 14th-ranked Lady Bulldogs. With another blowout win, Marlin (25-6, 14-0) completed a perfect run through District 18-2A and will now set its sights on trying to return to the state tournament for a second straight year.
If Womack has anything to say about it, they’ll be tough to beat. Against Wortham, the senior guard finished with a stat-stuffing performance of 33 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals. She also had a quadruple-double against Dawson on Jan. 22.
Crawford 74, Bosqueville 19
Crawford got to the basket with ease all night, completing an undefeated district season with a beatdown of Bosqueville.
Anne Williams scored 17 points to pace Crawford, which finished 14-0 in 17-2A play to take another district championship trophy.