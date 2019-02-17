Nobody wants to play on a basketball team where everybody has the attitude of, “Oh, I’ve got to get mine.”
The Vanguard Vikings don’t have to worry about that.
If anything, sometimes second-year Vanguard head coach Fred Ellis gets on his team for over-passing. They’re just that unselfish.
“We had a kid score 51 points (on the season), and there were times where everybody was like, ‘Let’s get him the ball,’” said Ellis, a former Baylor player who was part of the winningest senior class in school history when he graduated. “Nobody is like, ‘I’m trying to get mine,’ they’re (saying), ‘Let’s get him the ball.’ That’s been a culture where the new guys really feed into that. That’s been our biggest strength.”
Yes, these guys give as good (if not better) than they get. And the Vikings (21-6) are hoping that philanthropic attitude carries them all the way to a TAPPS Class 4A state championship. Vanguard will cast off on that voyage on Tuesday when it hosts Houston’s St. Thomas Episcopal in the TAPPS area round.
When the Vikings close their eyes at night, they can picture that state trophy. Know what else they can see with their eyes closed? Every one of their on-court teammates. Over there is Elijah Wade, slicing to the hoop. In the corner stands Udi Ibarra, spotting up for a 3-pointer, and then there’s Braden Black on the other side.
The Vikings don’t have to open their eyes to know where everybody will be, because that’s where they’ve been for the past six years.
“We’ve got a group of eight seniors, and six of those have been playing together since the seventh grade. So, that has a lot to do with it,” Black said. “Our chemistry is really strong, and the unselfishness just comes from us knowing each other and being really good friends. We have a really high basketball IQ and are able to play really well together.”
Wade, another of those seniors, echoed that sentiment. “We’ve been together so long, so we pretty much know our roles and whatnot,” he said. “We know where the other person is going to be, and so we all have that great chemistry.”
The Vanguard guy who sees virtually everything and everyone on the court, blindfolded or otherwise, is senior point guard Carter Boehm. A classic pass-first, pass-second, shoot-only-when-absolutely-necessary floor general, Boehm has turned basketball distribution into an art form for the Vikings. He averaged 10 assists per game in Vanguard’s perfect run through district play, and is doling out 9.4 assists a night on the season, which ranks tops in the state and eighth nationally, among MaxPreps.com’s stat leaders.
Black said that he believes Boehm owns “the best court vision in the state of Texas,” and Wade added that, as a teammate, you’d better be ready to catch the ball at any time when Boehm is running the show.
“Carter is a crazy passer,” Wade said. “Sometimes, if you’re not ready for it, your hands always have to be up when he has the ball, because he can take your head off. It’s crazy. He just finds the craziest passes ever. Sometimes I get upset with him, because I’m like, ‘You need to shoot the ball more.’ But he’s a really good passer.”
Having to encourage a player to shoot more isn’t a common problem for most coaches. Ellis said that he does occasionally chastise Boehm for forgoing a good look, but he also recognizes that he’s blessed to have a leader who provides near-flawless on-time delivery, without any shipping or handling charges.
“That kid, he’s one of those kids you want to be more selfish,” Ellis said. “But at the same time, I’ve been telling him this for four years, it’s just who he is. His brother Davis was the same way, but Carter almost to the extreme. He’s a kid who would rather get 20 assists than a single basket.
“A couple of times in district he had 17 assists, had another game with 14 assists. And the impressive part of a lot of those games is that he never played in the fourth quarter. He’s always looking to push the pass, and the team is so unselfish, and he kind of spearheads that. Sometimes I get mad at him, ‘Hey, man, I’d rather you shoot that layup,’ but it’s just kind of in his DNA.”
Boehm offers a sheepish smile when approached with the idea that he sometimes bypasses quality shots. Sure, he gets that. But two points is two points, right?
“I’ve just got so much faith in my teammates that sometimes I pass it when I maybe should shoot the open shot,” Boehm said. “But I see my teammate open in the corner for the 3. It’s really just figuring out what I’ve got to do.”
Vanguard challenged itself in its nondistrict schedule, taking on larger schools like Connally, Austin Reagan and El Paso Austin. The Vikings actually knocked off the UIL Class 4A playoff-bound Cadets, 65-62, a triumph that Black called “the highlight of our preseason.”
Now they’re aiming to add an even grander postseason highlight. In each of the past four seasons, Vanguard has fallen a win shy of the TAPPS state tournament. The Vikings are determined not to let that happen again.
“It would take a lot of grit,” Ellis said. “You get to the playoffs, and there’s no easy games. We have a smaller team, a lot of guys who are around the same height. Nobody is really coming in as a 6-10 post person, so they’ve got to be tough. That’s the biggest thing – toughness and perseverance. There are going to be times where things aren’t going our way, but how can we fight through and find a way to win?”
Adversity is a given. In the playoffs, it’s lurking around the corner of every scorer’s table. The senior-laden Vikings say they understand that fact, but believe that they’re better experienced and equipped to handle such moments when they arise.
Perhaps they’ll just cling to that tried-and-true wisdom: This too shall pass.
With the Vikings, who knows, it could be a no-look pass.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s pretty cool, because you never feel like there’s one player on the court who is always trying to take all the buckets,” Wade said. “Everybody dishes the ball, and we just know where we’re going to be. So a lot of times they’ll throw a pass and you just tap it, and it goes to somebody else. It looks crazy, but we’ve just been doing this for a long time.”