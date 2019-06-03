It’s Victory Bowl week again in Central Texas.
The 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl football game is slated for Saturday night, but there are multiple days of preparation and activities for some of the top athletes and cheerleaders in the area.
The teams will gather on Wednesday at University High School to meet their coaches, get equipment, pose for photos and practice for the first time. Other activities on the agenda for the week include a team pancake-eating contest, a pep rally, and several service opportunities.
Midway’s Jeff Hulme will serve as the head coach for the Victory Bowl blue team, while Crawford’s Delbert Kelm is the red head coach.
The Victory Bowl baseball and softball games will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball game is 12:30 p.m. Saturday at University, and the football game will close the festivities at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.