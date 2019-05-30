KENNEDALE – Valley Mills survived. Next up the Eagles will look to advance.
Valley Mills withstood a wild seventh-inning rally to hold off Windthorst in nine innings, 11-9, in the opener of the teams’ Region II-2A championship series on Thursday. The Eagles (27-6) were in good shape to win the second game later Thursday, up 3-0 in the third inning as of press deadline.
With another victory, they’ll advance to the program’s sixth state tournament and first since the 2005 season.
Game 1 could have been a disaster for Valley Mills, but the Eagles persevered. The Eagles scored in each of the first five innings on their way to a 9-1 lead, which they ended up taking into the seventh inning.
But Windthorst detonated for an eight-run outburst to tie the game. Each of the first nine batters of the inning reached base for the Trojans. They ripped four hits, drew four walks and took advantage of a hit-by-pitch before Valley Mills recorded its first out of the inning.
That brought the score to 9-7, and then the Trojans got to within 9-8 on a Cooper Wolf groundout and tied things up on Awtry Blagg’s sacrifice fly.
The Windthorst crowd became increasingly more delirious with the rally. The game moved on to extra innings, but Valley Mills didn’t buckle. After neither team scored in the eighth, the Eagles moved back in front in the ninth on RBI singles from Cooper Buxkemper and Copper Nix.
Nix went 4-for-5 to pace Valley Mills at the plate, while Cooper Lane drilled two hits, including a three-run home run in the first. Buxkemper, Eli McNair and Cory McNair added two hits apiece.
Eagles senior Chase Keeton turned in a terrific outing on the mound, as he gave up only two hits and two runs in six innings, striking out 10. Windthorst’s rally came against the Eagles’ bullpen.