The Valley Mills baseball team, which punched its ticket to the Class 2A state tournament with a regional final sweep of Windthorst last week, learned its state semifinal time and opponent on Sunday.
The Eagles (28-6) will play Linden-Kildare (20-9) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Defending state champion Big Sandy (34-4) faces Albany (23-7) in the other semifinal.
The 2A state championship game will begin at noon on Thursday at Dell Diamond.
Valley Mills is making its sixth trip to the state tournament and returns for the first time since 2005.