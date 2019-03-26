After Temple went shopping at The Gap a couple of times, Jackson Berry decided to shut down the cash register.
Berry gave up a back-to-back doubles to the Wildcats in the third inning, but didn’t let those blemishes scar his psyche for long. The junior left-hander retired the next 10 batters in a row on his way to hurling Midway past Temple, 4-1, in District 12-6A baseball action Tuesday night at the Midway ballpark.
Berry wasn’t necessarily overpowering – though he has been at times this year, like in a no-hitter in the Collin County tournament earlier this year. But the southpaw was plenty resilient.
“He’s tough, he’s like a little bulldog out there,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “He left a couple of pitches over the plate, and they got a good piece of them. They’re a scrappy little group. But I thought he held his own, kind of stayed the course. He just kept fighting through it, and that’s him. That’s him.”
It wasn’t a power-packed day at the plate for Midway (14-8 overall, 7-1 district), which finished with just five hits. But the Panthers have had to patch things together this year due to a battery of injuries, and they’ve figured out other ways to win besides just outslugging their opponent.
Midway forced Temple (8-13-1, 4-4) into a quick game of chase with a two-run first inning. The Panthers’ leadoff hitter Elijah Rodriguez got things started right by legging out an infield dribbler for a single, then advanced to second when the throw by Temple second baseman Xavier Aviles sailed past the bag at first.
That seemed to unnerve Temple pitcher Brandon Goynes a bit, as he plunked the next batter Couper Cornblum with a pitch and gave up a bunt single to the three-hole hitter Joseph Redfield. Rodriguez ended up scoring from third on a Goynes wild pitch, and Midway later tacked on another on Will Rigney’s sacrifice fly to right.
The Wildcats sliced the Midway cushion in half with some good, old-fashioned well-placed base hits. Temple’s Corey Goynes and Gabe Garza unleashed consecutive two-out doubles to the gap, and suddenly Temple trailed only 2-1.
But Berry didn’t panic. The junior came through with a big-time strikeout of Temple’s Adrian Carlos to end the threat in the third, and didn’t give up another baserunner until the seventh.
Berry painted the Wildcats into a corner by pinpointing his pitches on both corners of the dish. He retired the side in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and ended the game with 10 strikeouts.
Temple’s diminutive right-hander Brandon Goynes showed himself to be no less scrappy. He managed to get Midway to fly out to the outfield 10 times in six innings, and yielded only three hits through the first five.
In the fifth, Midway took out an insurance policy by lighting up the scoreboard for two more runs. Nine-hole hitter Darren Rhodes worked a walk for the team’s first leadoff baserunner since the opening inning. Two batters later, Wichita State signee Couper Cornblum put a shock into one, scorching the ball into the right-field corner for an RBI triple. Redfield ripped a single in the next at-bat to promptly drive home Cornblum, pushing the Panthers to a 4-1 edge.
“We tried to put a little pressure on those guys,” Eddie Cornblum said. “At times we’re not getting the big hit that we need to. We kind of flat-lined a little bit in the middle. We had the triple down the line that sparked us a little bit, and then Redfield got the (single). We just need more hits like that. We lined out at least three or four times tonight, they were playing real deep (in the outfield).
“I think we’re having competitive at-bats. I thought we swung the bat better the last couple of games than we have in a while, so I think we’re just piecing it together.”
In the last-ditch seventh, Temple showed some life when Brandon Goynes laid into one, dumping the ball into the left-field corner for a leadoff double. But Berry struck out the next two Wildcat batters before getting a flyout to left for the final out.
Cornblum can’t complain about the way his team continues to grind. Midway has endured several key injuries this year, including an elbow injury to Rigney, the team’s Baylor-bound pitching ace. However, Rigney is on the mend and should be back pitching in the next few weeks, and the way his team has responded in the interim could be a blessing in disguise, Cornblum said.
“What’s happened is, we’ve created depth,” the coach said. “Now I think we’re going to be better off in the long run, because when all these guys come back and everybody is playing full stride, we’re going to have a lot of depth rolling. We’re not going to hesitate to use these guys, because they’ve pitched a lot of innings because of the situation we’ve been in. I feel good about that.”