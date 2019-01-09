The baseball caps are coming! The baseball caps are coming!
It’s that time of year again, when the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association holds its annual convention in Waco. This year’s three-day gathering will begin Thursday at the Waco Convention Center.
It will feature a variety of panels and guest speakers, most notably Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who will speak at the THSBCA’s banquet at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Smoltz is the only pitcher in Major League history to tally both 200 wins and 150 saves.
The THSBCA is the largest association of high school baseball coaches in the country, with more than 3,200 members.