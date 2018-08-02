Former Robinson star Braxton Ashcraft was selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team on Thursday, as a third-team selection.
Ashcraft won his second straight Super Centex Player of the Year award in 2018, going 11-1 on the mound for the Rockets with 103 strikeouts, while also hitting .391 with 33 runs, 26 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
He signed with Baylor last November, but bypassed the Bears after being drafted 51st overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in June’s MLB Draft.
Robinson catcher Peyton Powell and infielder Jordan Rogers both made honorable mention all-state.