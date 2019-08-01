After advancing to the Class 4A Region III final this spring, the Robinson baseball team loaded up on Texas Sports Writers Association all-state honors.
Rockets senior Chris Morrow earned TSWA 4A First-Team All-State at first base and received an honorable mention nod at pitcher.
Morrow was joined by Robinson senior catcher Peyton Powell and junior outfielder Easton Slovacek, both of whom earned second-team honors on the TSWA squad, and junior Jordan Rogers, who received honorable mention at pitcher and shortstop.
Hillsboro senior outfielder Caeden Trenkle joined Morrow in making TSWA First-Team All-State.
A trio of Lorena players garnered honorable mention as senior first baseman Blake Ustanik, senior third baseman Caidon Livingston and senior outfielder A.J. Bell all made it.