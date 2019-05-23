MADISONVILLE – Chris Morrow pitched a masterful three-hitter and collected eight strikeouts to lead Robinson to a 3-1 win over Huffman Hargrave on Thursday night.
The No. 7 Rockets (29-4) will try to clinch the Class 4A Region III baseball semifinals series at 5 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State in Huntsville. If the Falcons win, a third game will follow Friday night.
The Falcons scored their only run in the first inning and held the lead until the Rockets busted loose for all three of their runs in the sixth. Tyler Bennett and Mathew Armes hit run-scoring singles in the inning.
Huffman Hargrave 3, Robinson 2 – In Madisonville, Katy Janes threw a seven-hitter and amassed 13 strikeouts to guide Huffman Hargrave past Robinson in the Class 4A Region III softball finals.
The No. 6 Lady Falcons (33-6) will try to sweep the best of three series at 5 p.m. Friday in Madisonville. If No. 3 Robinson (31-8) wins, a third game will follow Friday night.
Janes also led the Lady Falcons’ offense with a two-run homer off Robinson’s Emilie Hoelscher in the first inning. They opened up a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Kenzie Gates blasted a solo homer.
The Rockettes broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Amanda Marek doubled and scored on Harley Koerth’s single. Robinson added another run in the fifth when Kenzie Homeyer singled and scored on Taylor Strain’s double.
Bosqueville 5, Windthorst 0 – In Fort Worth, Jacob Davilla scattered three hits in six innings as the Bosqueville baseball team shut out No. 5 Windthorst.
With the win, the Bulldogs (24-8) evened the series at a game apiece after Windthorst (24-8) took a 6-4 win in Wednesday’s opener of the Class 2A Region II semifinals. The best of three series will be decided at 3 p.m. Friday at Eaton High School.
Davilla walked four batters and struck out four before Jase Ayala finished off the win by pitching in the seventh inning.
Bosqueville opened the game with a two-run first inning as Ayala doubled and scored on Lane Francis’ triple off Cy Belcher. Francis scored on Jacob Bravo’s sacrifice fly.
The Bulldogs added three more runs in the third inning. Ayala was again the catalyst as he opened the inning with a triple before scoring on Will McClellan’s single.
After Bosqueville loaded the bases, the fourth run came across when Belcher hit Tanner Sepulveda with a pitch. Camden Hill’s single brought in the fifth run.
Kirbyville 5, Clifton 1 – In Whitehouse, James Burchett allowed six hits and collected 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings to lift No. 3 Kirbyville to a win over No. 8 Clifton in the opener of the Class 3A Region II baseball semifinals.
Kirbyville (27-6) will try to finish off the best of three series at 1 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse. If Clifton (27-6) wins, a third game will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Wildcats scored a run against Clifton’s Jackson Phillips in the first inning before adding two more in the second inning. Clifton scored its only run in the sixth on Alfredo Rodriguez’s homer.
Pollok Central 11, Troy 1 – In Franklin, Pollok Central opened its Class 3A Region II baseball semifinals in style with a run-rule win over Troy in five innings.
The series will continue Friday at 6 p.m. in Madisonville. If Troy (29-11) beats Pollok Central (22-14), a third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. in Madisonville.