No. 7 Valley Mills vs. No. 5 Windthorst
Game time: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedale, second game will follow. Third game will be played Thursday at 5 p.m if necessary.
Event: Class 2A Region II baseball finals
Records: Valley Mills (26-6), Windthorst (27-4-1)
Scouting report: Valley Mills and Windthorst will play a best of three series with the winner advancing to the Class 2A state semifinals. Valley Mills reached the region finals by beating Itasca, Crawford and Archer City. In the region semifinals against Archer City, the Eagles won with superb pitching as Chase Keeton threw a five-hitter in a 3-0 win before Elijah Degrate scattered four hits in six innings in a 2-0, series-clinching win. Windthorst won two games apiece in the playoffs against Poolville, Celeste, Muenster and Bosqueville to reach the region finals. With its series against Bosqueville tied at a game apiece, Windthorst grabbed a 9-5 win as Cotton Bates collected three hits and three RBIs.