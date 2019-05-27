No. 10 Abbott vs. No. 3 Dodd City
Game time: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rockwall
Event: Class 1A Region II finals
Records: Abbott (16-12), Dodd City (18-5)
Scouting report: In Tuesday's one-game playoff, Abbott will try to beat Dodd City for the second straight year to earn a berth in the Class 1A state semifinals. The Panthers knocked off Coolidge, Graford and Avalon in the state tournament to reach the region finals. After splitting the first two games against Avalon, Abbott romped to a 21-8 win in the third game as Paxton Miller and Matthew Pevehouse collected five RBIs apiece. Dodd City won two games apiece against Ector, Saint Jo and Perrin-Whitt to reach the region finals. In the final game of the region semifinals, the Hornets cruised to a 13-3 blowout over Perrin-Whitt as Braden Vaught and Jason Turner picked up three hits apiece while Zayne Kennon amassed two hits and three RBIs.