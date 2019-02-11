Zach Duke has signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
The veteran pitcher, a former Midway standout, was 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA splitting time between Minnesota and Seattle last season. The left-hander struck out 51 batters and walked 21 in 52 innings.
Duke, 35, had one previous stint with the Reds, pitching 14 games there in 2013. He has also played for the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Brewers, White Sox and Cardinals in his career, in addition to last year’s stints with the Twins and Mariners.
For his 14-year big-league career, Duke is 66-90 with a 4.30 career ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2009 with the Pirates.