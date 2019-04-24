The Midway girls golf team watched it rain at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Wednesday and waited to see how it would affect their regional golf tournament.
As it turned out, the Class 6A Region II girls’ golf tournament lost 18 holes to the weather. At the end of a rainy day, tourney officials determined to play 18 holes on Thursday to decide the state qualifiers.
Midway’s team of Sarah Chung, Eubin Shim, Jules Arnett, Hannah Densman and Natalie Torres are scheduled tee off from 8:20-10 a.m., Panthers coach Harvie Welch said.
Midway won the District 12-6A title by 44 strokes over second-place Belton, marking the fifth consecutive season the Panthers have claimed the loop championship.