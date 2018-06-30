Of all the hundreds of players taken in the Major League Baseball Draft each year, only roughly 10 percent will ever play an inning in the big leagues.
It’s an elusive dream, no matter how long and hard you chase it. Being among the “have-nots” in the 90 percent who don’t reach the majors can send a man into fits of jealousy and depression. Todd Glaesmann has seen that firsthand.
But he refused to let such bitterness infect his life.
Glaesmann chased the big-league dream for nine seasons, ultimately playing on every level of professional baseball except the majors. Drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round out of Midway in 2009, Glaesmann possessed every tool a scout could want. He was tall (6-foot-4), strong and athletic, having also starred in football at Midway as well. He could run well and boasted eye-popping power potential. At one point early in his professional run, Glaesmann was ranked as one of the top prospects in the Rays’ organization.
In observing who received the call-ups to “The Show,” Glaesmann recognized that it wasn’t just the guys who could succeed physically. Everybody in the minors can play the game, he said. But those who are able to compartmentalize failure and use it as the embers of their fuel, those players who excel mentally, are those who make it in the bigs.
“The guys who play in the big leagues are unbelievable, and there’s a difference there,” Glaesmann said. “I don’t sit and say, ‘I’m just as good as that guy,’ or ‘I could have made it with a better opportunity.’ I had my chances in baseball. I feel like I had every opportunity, and I had a lot of good moments, and I’m OK with that.”
Glaesmann towered over the competition in high school, and not just because of the long inseam of his baseball pants. He twice won Super Centex Player of the Year honors at Midway, hitting .398 with 45 runs scored, nine home runs and 37 RBIs his senior year of 2009.
Tampa Bay picked Glaesmann with the 108th pick of the 2009 MLB Draft, and offered a sweet enough signing package for the player to bypass a scholarship from Texas A&M to go pro.
He spent five years working his way up the Rays’ organizational ladder before Tampa shipped him to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade in 2014. Such transactions slip past the scroll at the bottom of the TV screen or fill up the agate page of the newspaper with hardly a second glance from the average fan, but they’re highly personal to those involved.
For Glaesmann, it was a life-altering moment. He had built strong relationships in the Rays’ organization, both with players and coaches alike. Now he had to start all over with a new club, and the thought of that overwhelmed him.
So he stepped away from the game. He flirted with the idea of playing college football, even talking with Baylor coaches about joining the Bears. He understood that if he went down the road, he’d have to go full-speed. He didn’t know any other way.
Then, after two months away from baseball, he had an epiphany.
“When you play in the minor leagues for five years, you understand the amount of work it takes to be successful. And if I did football, I knew the work it would take,” he said. “But I woke up about two months into it, and just realized that I was meant to play baseball. And I was fortunate that Arizona gave me another shot.”
Stepping away allowed Glaesmann to gain some perspective. One of the things he realized was that he’d been putting too much pressure on himself to succeed. In the 2015 season, he split time between three different Diamondback clubs, including his first stint in Triple-A, and displayed a more carefree attitude toward his day-to-day outcome.
The result was one of his best pro seasons – as he clubbed 19 home runs and 31 doubles in 125 games while producing a career-best .540 slugging percentage.
“Baseball was something I always did,” Glaesmann said. “But sometimes you put so much pressure on yourself to be successful. I was giving some kids hitting lessons one time, and was seeing how hard they were on themselves, and it really hit home for me.
“Yes, baseball is your profession, your livelihood, but it’s also a game. I came back with a different mentality, and ultimately I had the best year of my career, just being on a team and around a bunch of guys who just woke up every day and loved being around baseball. Even if you had a bad day the day before, you woke up knowing you had a chance to rewrite your story.”
Glaesmann turned in another solid season in 2016, but still never received the call-up to the majors. He signed with the Chicago Cubs as a free agent in January 2017 and played 24 games for their Triple-A affiliate in Iowa City last year before being released.
He could have latched on with another club and continued chasing the dream. But Glaesmann sensed another calling.
“Any time you step away from something you’ve done your whole life, ever since you can remember, it’s hard,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision by any means. I had a great career, enjoyed every second of it, but you just get to the point where you kind of have different goals and aspirations for your life. My wife was able to travel with me these last few years, but we got to the point where we were ready to put some roots down and start a family.”
For the past year, Glaesmann has worked as a sales rep for Hewitt-based Sturdisteel, which engineers and fabricates steel for stadium bleachers and grandstands. “I really enjoy it,” said Glaesmann, while also acknowledging that there are elements of the pro baseball life that he misses.
Mostly, the people.
“You’re with these guys, spending time with them 10 or 11 hours a day for six or seven months at a time, and you build friendships,” Glaesmann said. “You experience the good and the bad together. It’s funny, one of the quotes one of my baseball coaches said was, ‘Baseball chooses your friends for you.’ Your team is your team, and that’s what I’ll miss the most, is being around those group of guys.”
The travel in minor league baseball is relentless, but Glaesmann didn’t mind that. He appreciated seeing places that he may never have visited had it not been for the game.
No, what he won’t miss are those 0-for-4, three-strikeout days, where nothing seems to go right.
“Sometimes you can be rolling along for seven straight days and then on the eighth day, you’ve changed nothing, but the ball suddenly looks the size of a penny,” he said. “It can beat you down if you let it, and that’s something that I will not miss.”
In the end, the good days outnumbered the bad. For his nine-year pro career, Glaesmann banged out 671 career hits with 79 home runs, 317 RBIs, 383 runs scored and 63 stolen bases. He also forged numerous lifelong friendships.
No, he never experienced even the proverbial “cup of coffee” in the majors. But he left with absolutely no regrets.
“There are a lot of players in pro ball who carry a bitter mindset about baseball,” Glaesmann said. “But that wasn’t me. Baseball has given me way more than I could have ever asked for. Would I have liked to play in the big leagues? Absolutely, it’s what I dreamed about. But when I was released by the Cubs, it was still my decision to not try to continue to play.
“I can sit here knowing that I gave every ounce of energy I had toward baseball, and (making the big leagues) just didn’t work out. I have no hard feelings about it.”
Orf named Triple-A all-star
Nathan “Nate” Orf was a versatile ballplayer when he was at Baylor, and that hasn’t changed in the pros. And now Orf is being honored as a Triple-A All-Star.
Orf is in his fifth season with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2013. He currently plays for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, leading the team in hits (78), runs (48), doubles (17) and walks (34). He has filled a variety of roles for the Sky Sox, starting games at second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield while committing just four errors on the season.
Orf hasn’t lost his magnetic ability to draw contact with the baseball, either. At Baylor, he set a program record for hit-by-pitches with 48, despite playing just two seasons. In six minor-league seasons, he has been plunked 82 times, including 15 this season, which leads the Pacific Coast League.
The Triple-A All-Star Game is slated for July 11 in Columbus, Ohio, and will be televised by MLB Network.
Merritt battling through injury
It’s been an injury-plagued year for former McLennan Community College pitcher Ryan Merritt, but he’s trying to work his way back.
Merritt has pitched sparingly, but with splendid results, out of the bullpen for the Cleveland Indians the past two seasons. However, an arm injury that regressed into shoulder inflammation stunted Merritt’s action this year, prompting the Indians to place him on the 60-day Disabled List in May.
On June 14, Merritt commenced a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Columbus (Ohio) Clippers. In his most recent start on Friday, he worked six innings, giving up three runs and eight hits while striking out three and walking none. He picked up his first win of the year in the process.
Merritt, of course, is still remembered fondly by Indians fans as one of the heroes of the team’s run to the 2016 World Series. He made his second career start in Game 6 of the ALCS that year against Toronto, working 4.1 scoreless innings.
Merritt is just one of two players in MLB history to have only one start under his belt before starting a postseason game, along with Matt Moore.