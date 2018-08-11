For the longest time, Hunter Jarmon put the multi in multisport athlete.
At Midway, Jarmon particularly excelled as a receiver for the Panthers’ football team and an equally surehanded outfielder for the baseball squad. That versatile talent led to Jarmon signing with Oregon State, and he saw action for both the football and baseball teams in college as well.
But his new life as a one-sport specialist seems to be working out just fine for Jarmon.
After three years playing football and one season of baseball in Corvallis, Jarmon signed with the San Diego Padres as a free agent in June 2017. He played last year with the Padres’ rookie league team in Arizona, hitting .247 in 23 games.
That’s where he started out this season as well before being promoted to the Class A Fort Wayne (Ind.) TinCaps on Aug. 1.
And his first impression in Fort Wayne couldn’t have gone any better. In his first game for the TinCaps, Jarmon delivered a deep single to center in the bottom of the ninth, sending Fort Wayne to a 5-4 walkoff win over Dayton.
The crowd of more than 8,000 in Fort Wayne let out a rollicking roar, while Jarmon’s new teammates swallowed him up after he crossed first base.
“(The celebration) was great,” Jarmon told the Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette. “You always dream about that, but then when the moment actually happens and you’re getting slapped on the head and getting water poured on you, it’s not as fun. But it was a great moment for us.”
Jarmon is still trying to find his groove a bit, as he’s hitting only .211 on the year with eight RBIs in 37 games. But he likely won’t soon forget his first RBI in Fort Wayne.
Ex-Panther Robertson picking up pace
Back in high school, Kramer Robertson often showed off his running ability as the quarterback for Midway’s football team.
He’s still got a bit of speed, as he has shown on the basepaths recently.
In his last 10 games, Robertson – a former Midway and LSU standout – is hitting .324 with seven runs, seven walks, four RBIs and four stolen bases. That includes two swipes on Thursday in a game against the Lakeland (Fla.) Flying Tigers.
Robertson now has 11 steals on the season.
The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he’s currently playing for the Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinals of the Class A Florida State League.
Roller comes through with walkoff hit
It didn’t take long for Chris Roller to make friends with his new teammates.
Roller, a former McLennan Community College outfielder now playing in the Dodgers’ organization, earned a promotion from rookie ball to Class A Great Lakes (Mich.) on July 28. Last Sunday, in just his seventh game with his new club, Roller came through with a game-winning single in the 10th inning of the Loons’ 7-6 victory over the Lake Country Captains.
Roller’s teammates rushed out of the dugout and swarmed him between first and second base following the win. On the year, the 21-year-old Austin native is hitting .270 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.
Ex-MCC hurlers living in strike zone
At some point, the coaches just want their pitchers to throw strikes. MCC head coach Mitch Thompson and his assistants must have drilled that message into their pupils’ heads.
A pair of former Highlander hurlers have displayed sparkling strikeout-to-walk ratios this year for their professional clubs.
Tyler Watson, a 25-year-old left-hander for the Rome (Ga.) Braves, has walked only three batters in 25 innings of work across two levels of pro ball in 2018. That’s in contrast to Watson’s 30 strikeouts.
And then there’s Ryan Merritt, a 26-year-old lefty for the Triple-A Columbus (Ohio) Clippers of the Cleveland Indians system. Merritt has issued just two free passes in 41 innings, while striking out 29.