MADISONVILLE — The Robinson softball team rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge top-ranked Splendora, 9-8, and even the best-of-three Class 4A Region III semifinal series on Friday night at the Madisonville High School softball diamond.
The Rockets trailed Splendora, 8-6, going into their final at bat. But Harley Koerth got Robinson going with a one-out double. Rockets second baseman Tatum Stephens hit a two-out single to center to score Koerth. Robinson plated the tying run on a grounder on the infield by Amanda Marek that brought home Taylor Strain. Then Stephens scored on a wild pitch to put the Rockets in front.
Robinson pitcher Emilie Hoelscher held Splendora scoreless in the bottom of the seventh and the Rockets completed the bounce back from a 14-4 loss to Splenora on Thursday afternoon.
The Rockets (26-6) turned the momentum of Game 2 with a five-run rally in the top of the third. Marek scored on a wild pitch and Koerth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cap the rally that gave the Rockets a 6-4 advantage.
With stormy weather threatening to wash out games on Saturday, Game 3 of the Robinson-Splendora series was rescheduled and followed Game 2 on Friday night.
At press time, Robinson was rallying in the top of the sixth and went ahead, 2-1, when Marek doubled to score Strain and Stephens. Robinson held on for the win and advances to play Huffman Hargrave in the Class 4A Region III final next week.
Honey Grove 8, Bosqueville 2: Honey Grove rallied for two runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the sixth to defeat Bosqueville in a one-game playoff on Friday night at Argyle High School.
Bosqueville (24-7) took a 2-1 lead after one inning as Victoria Mosqueda doubled to score Emerson Leighty and Jaci Hoffmeyer’s sacrifice fly scored Emry McDonough.
But the Lady Warriors tied it with a run in the top of the third and surged ahead in the late innings.
Honey Grove advances to play Crawford in the 2A Region II final next week.
BASEBALL
Robinson 3, Lufkin Hudson 0: Robinson pitcher Jace Walker worked a complete game shutout, paving the way for the Rockets to sweep Hudson in their third-round best-of-three series.
Walker also singled in the top of the third to drive in Matt Armes and give the Rockets all the runs they needed to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
But Robinson added a couple of insurance runs when Armes scored on a ground ball by Peyton Powell in the fifth and Easton Slovacek doubled to drive in Slade McCloud in the sixth.
Walker struck out nine and scattered four hits and two walks to take care of business on the mound.
Robinson (28-4) advances to play Huffman Hargrave in the 4A Region III semifinals.
Carthage 9, Lorena 2: Carthage used a succession of late rallies to defeat Lorena on Friday night and sweep the 4A Region III third-round series at Emory Rains High School.
The Bulldogs, who defeated Lorena 3-1 on Thursday night in Madisonville, scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then tacked on three more for insurance in the seventh.
Lorena took a 2-1 lead when Bryce Strahan scored on a passed ball and Blake Ustanik came home on a balk by the Carthage pitcher.
But the Leopards couldn’t hold back the Bulldogs’ offense, nor could Lorena keep up as it had just one hit in the contest.
Abbott 2-4, Avalon 1-7: Abbott and Avalon split the first two games of their third-round series on Friday at Waxahachie High School.
The Panthers won a pitchers’ duel in the opener, 2-1, but couldn’t hold back the Avalon bats as the Eagles won the nightcap, 7-3. Avalon scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead and held it the rest of the way.
Abbott and Avalon will play the deciding game of the best-of-three series at noon on Saturday in West.
Clifton 12, Franklin 2: At the Waco ISD complex, the Cubs advanced with a run-rule win.
Clifton will face the winner of the Kirbyville-Palacios series in the regional semifinals next week.