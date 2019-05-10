WAXAHACHIE — Midway went down fighting, that’s for sure.
The Panthers rode a complete-game shutout from Mason Ling to a huge Game 2 victory, 7-0, but Allen rebounded to win the final game, 9-6, to claim this hotly-contested Class 6A baseball area-round series on Friday at Waxahachie High School.
Allen won Thursday’s opener, 7-5.
In Friday’s Game 2, Ling was dealing, as he yielded only four hits in his complete-game effort. He retired 13 of the final 14 Allen batters of the game.
Rhett Gross’ gapper in the second inning plated two and got the scoring started for Midway, which also had RBI hits in the game from Couper Cornblum, Joseph Redfield and Will Nixon.
In the second game, Allen smashed three extra-base hits in a four-run first inning for the Eagles, and Midway never fully recovered, though it showed plenty of fight.
Allen led, 8-0, after the top half of the third, but a five-run third inning for the Panthers gave them new life. Cornblum and Redfield each had two-run hits in the inning for Midway.
But Midway couldn’t keep the rally going, as Allen’s Nick Brackney and Jake Good limited the Panthers to only one more run in the final four innings.
SOFTBALL
Wylie 9, Midway 0
WAXAHACHIE — Midway’s offense was unable to string together many hits against Wylie’s Annie Gunther, as the Lady Pirates took the Region II-6A series opener.
Midway mustered only four hits in falling in shutout fashion. Meanwhile, Wylie bashed 13 hits off Pantherette hurlers Jazmine Gendorf and Tatum Seith, and led 5-0 through three innings.
Game 2 of the series is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday in Waxahachie. Midway would need to win to force a decisive third game thereafter.
Lufkin Hudson 7, Lorena 4; Lorena 6, Hudson 3
MADISONVILLE — Hudson and Lorena split a pair of games Friday in their Region III-4A quarterfinal playoff series, sending the action to a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday.
In the opener, Hudson jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after two innings, and though Lorena mounted a nice rally it couldn’t complete the comeback. Autumn Bell went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the loss fore the Lady Leopards.
The second game was a different story. Kaci Donaldson gave the team a jolt with a three-run home run in the third inning, propelling the Lady Leopards on to the win.
Donaldson, Madison Gardiner and Brooke Haberman all tallied two hits apiece for Lorena in the win. Game 3 of the series is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Robinson 7, Carthage 6; Robinson 12, Carthage 2
MADISONVILLE — The Rockettes showed a never-say-die attitude in rallying for a big-time opening-game win in their Region III-4A quarterfinal series opener with Carthage.
Robinson trailed Carthage, 6-2, going into the sixth inning, but the Rockettes exploded for five runs in that inning to take their first lead of the game. Then they made it hold up by holding Carthage scoreless in the seventh.
Then Robinson rolled to a run-rule triumph in the second game to move on to the regional semifinals, where it’ll face the Liberty-Splendora winner.