Robinson 13, Huffman Hargrave 1 – In Huntsville, Peyton Powell collected four hits and three RBIs while Chris Morrow added two triples and five RBIs to lead the No. 7 Rockets to a run-rule win in five innings to sweep the Class 4A Region III semifinal series.
The Rockets (30-4) opened the best of three series with a 3-1 win Thursday night, and will advance to the region finals next week against the Carthage-Sweeny winner.
Robinson quickly took command with a two-run first inning as Powell hit a run-scoring single and Jordan Rogers drilled a run-scoring triple. Tyler Bennett’s two-run single lifted the Rockets to a 4-1 lead in the third.
With Morrow’s two-run triple, the Rockets scored three more in the fourth. Robinson finished off the run-rule win with a six-run fifth that was fueled by Morrow’s three-run triple.
Rogers allowed three hits and a run in four innings to pick up the win for the Rockets.
Clifton 5, Kirbyville 3 – In Whitehouse, No. 8 Clifton exploded for five runs in the first two innings and held on for a win over No. 3 Kirbyville to tie the Class 3A Region II semifinals series at a game apiece.
The best of three series between the Cubs (28-6) and Wildcats (27-7) will be decided at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger scattered five hits and three walks while striking out seven and allowing three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Reliever Jackson Phillips notched the final two outs in the seventh.
Brandenberger drove in the first run of the game with a double in Clifton’s three-run first inning. Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-single in the second inning.
Valley Mills 3, Archer City 0; Valley Mills 2, Archer City 0 – In Everman, Chase Keeton tossed a five-hitter and amassed seven strikeouts as the Eagles won the opener of their Class 2A Region II semifinals series.
The Eagles clinched the series with a 2-0 win in the second game as Elijah Degrate scattered four hits and two walks in six innings.
Caden Collins hit a run-scoring single for the Eagles (26-6) in the first inning of the first game before they added two more runs in the seventh.
Pollok Central 5, Troy 3 – In Madisonville, Pollok Central rallied for four seventh-inning runs to sweep the Class 3A Region III semifinals series.
The Bulldogs (23-14) opened the series with an 11-1 run-rule win over Troy (29-12) Thursday night.