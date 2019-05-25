Kirbyville 3, Clifton 1 – In Whitehouse, Tyler Brown and Logan Webb combined for a no-hitter as No. 3 Kirbyville captured the Class 3A Region II semifinals series over No. 8 Clifton.
The series was tied at a game apiece coming into Saturday’s game, but Brown threw 6.1 no-hit innings while walking five and striking out nine. Webb nailed down the final two outs to finish off the win for Kirbyville (28-7).
Alfredo Rodriguez went the distance for Clifton (28-7), allowing seven hits and four walks while giving up all three runs in the first inning. The Cubs notched their only run in the third when Jackson Phillips walked and scored on a passed ball.
Windthorst 9, Bosqueville 5 – In Fort Worth, No. 5 Windthorst erupted for eight runs in the first three innings to win the Class 2A Region II semifinals series.
After tying the series at a game apiece with Friday’s 5-0 win, the Bulldogs (24-8) opened Saturday with a three-run first inning as Will McClellan and Jacob Davilla hit run-scoring singles and Tanner Sepulveda drilled a run-scoring double.
But Windthorst (25-7) held the Bulldogs scoreless for the next four innings before they picked up a pair of sixth-inning runs. The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the seventh with one out as Lane Francis stepped to the plate after getting two hits earlier in the day. But he grounded into a double play to end the game.