CLEBURNE — The Midway Pantherettes softball team scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and then held back Plano West to claim a 3-2 victory and evened the best-of-three area round series on Thursday night at the Cleburne High School softball diamond.
Midway’s Kadyn Trochim led off the sixth with a walk and Camryn Collier followed with a single. Both Trochim and Collier scored when Plano West committed an error on a ground ball by Caroline Rowatt.
Plano West scored a run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Pantherettes kept the Wolves off the board in the bottom of the seventh to claim the victory.
Midway’s Jazmine Gendorf went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and holding Plano West to six hits. Gendorf also went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Pantherettes’ offense.
The deciding Game 3 of the Midway vs. Plano West series will start at 6 p.m. Friday back at Cleburne High School.
Honey Grove 5, Mart 3 (10 inn.)
Honey Grove scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 1-0 edge over Mart in the best-of-three area round series at the Justin Northwest High School softball diamond.
Mart took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, then Honey Grove answered with a run in the top of the fourth. Neither team scored in the fifth through ninth innings and then the Warriors broke through in the 10th.
The Lady Panthers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the 10th, but the rally fell short of tying the game.
The series continues with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday back at Justin Northwest. Game 3, if necessary, will follow Game 2.
Baseball
Lorena 15, Alvarado 4: The Lorena baseball team rallied for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to capture a run-rule victory over Alvarado in Class 4A Region III bi-district action at Kennedale High School.
The Leopards established a 4-0 lead before Alvarado got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third.
Lorena scored multiple runs in four of its six at bats as the Leopards kept the pressure on Alvarado pitchers all night.
The Lorena vs. Alvarado best-of-three series shifts to Cameron with Game 2 starting at 5:30 on Friday evening. If necessary, Game 3 will follow Game 2 on Friday night. The winner of the bi-district series advances to play the winner of the Rusk vs. Center bi-district matchup.