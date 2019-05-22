FORT WORTH — Windthorst amassed its share of clutch hits against Bosqueville, but Awtry Blagg didn’t need one to score the winning run.
Blagg walked, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning as the Trojans overcame Bosqueville, 6-4, in Wednesday’s opener in the Class 2A Region II semifinals.
The Trojans (24-7) will try to clinch the best of three baseball series at 6 p.m. Thursday. If Bosqueville (23-8) wins, a third game will be played Friday at 3 p.m. at Fort Worth Eaton High School.
With the game tied at 4-4 in the fifth, Blagg made his way around the bases with two outs to score the go-ahead run after drawing a walk from Bosqueville starting pitcher Will McClellan.
“We made too many mistakes today,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson. “We’re a young ballclub and we came in very tight. We let things get to us and we kind of broke apart. But tomorrow we’ll be back. I believe this senior group doesn’t want to lose and they understand this is one loss and that’s not going to define our season.”
The Trojans added an insurance run in the sixth when Sammy McQuery pounded a run-scoring triple to left field off Bosqueville reliever Ryder Roark after Nathan Bales reached on an error. It was the third error of the game for the Bulldogs.
“I think right now it’s just being mentally prepared,” said centerfielder Jase Ayala, who collected a pair of extra-base hits and drove in all four runs for Bosqueville. “That’s a good ball team over there and we just have to come out ready to play tomorrow. We’re going to come at it hard and be ready and beat this team, I know.”
The Bulldogs played catch-up all night after the Trojans struck first with a pair of first-inning runs.
Bales opened the game by reaching second on Bosqueville shortstop Jacob Bravo’s throwing error. Colton Bates reached on a bunt single and Bales scored on McClellan’s wild pitch.
Cy Belcher drilled a run-scoring double to right field to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
The Trojans had a chance to open up a bigger lead when they loaded the bases in the second inning, but McClellan forced Belcher to pop up to end the inning.
The Bulldogs tied the game with a two-run second inning. After Jacob Davilla walked and Hunter Wolf hit Tanner Sepulveda with a pitch, Ayala ripped a two-run triple into the left-field alley.
With McQuery’s two-run single, the Trojans grabbed a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Gavin Steinberger singled and Bales walked before McQuery scored both runners with his two-out base hit to left field.
But once again, Ayala’s bat brought the Bulldogs back. With Bates relieving Wolf, Sepulveda singled and Noah Pena walked before Ayala doubled to the left-field alley. Ayala was thrown out as he tried to stretch the double into a triple.
“Jase has been a gamer all year,” Anderson said. “He brings it every day. He’s been swinging it real well. Since district started, I think he’s hit over .600. He’s a spark up there and any time we need a hit in a clutch situation he’s going to come through for us.”
Anderson plans to start his ace, Davilla, on the mound in Thursday’s game. But he liked the way McClellan competed.
“Will did a great job,” Anderson said. “Anyone who knows him knows he’s our every day catcher. That’s only his fifth start (at pitcher) of the year. When we need Will, he comes alive for us. Every time we’ve needed a big win he’s been there and he pitched a heck of a game, but we just didn’t have it behind him.”
Crawford 7, Honey Grove 0 — Makenzie Dunbar threw a one-hitter and struck out six as No. 1 Crawford romped to a series-opening win in the Class 2A Region II softball finals in Argyle.
The Lady Pirates (33-3) took command with a three-run first inning that was keyed by Dunbar’s run-scoring double. Avery Ward’s run-scoring single highlighted a two-run fifth while Kyla Mach drove in Crawford’s final run with a double in the sixth.
The best of three series will resume Saturday at noon in Argyle. If Honey Grove (25-7) wins, a third game will follow the noon game.