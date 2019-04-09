The Midway Panthers avenged their only district loss in a big way.
The Panthers busted out offensively to run-rule the previously-undefeated Belton Tigers, 12-2, at the Midway Baseball Field. With the win, the two teams are essentially tied atop the District 12-6A standings with one loss each.
After two quiet innings to start the big matchup, the Panther bats exploded for 14 hits over the next four frames. Every starter scored at least once. Catcher Tripp Clark and centerfielder Elijah Rodriguez led the way. Clark was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, while Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with a double and a triple.
“I was really happy with our approach,” Midway head coach Eddie Cornblum said. “We raised our sights, and then we were locked in and barreling balls all night.”
Belton (21-5-1 overall, 11-1 district) actually opened the scoring in the top of the first. Three of the first four hitters singled, loading the bases, before third baseman Ben Jones was hit by a pitch. However, Midway starting pitcher Logan Pace got Cooper Babcock to hit a comebacker, starting a 1-2-3 double play to minimize the damage.
After Belton added a run in the second, the Midway bats took over. JJ Davis, Clark, Elijah Rodriguez and Couper Cornblum all had RBI hits in the third inning, and the Panthers went ahead 4-2.
A relatively competitive 6-2 contest became a blowout in the bottom of the sixth, as the Panthers (17-8, 10-1) plated six runs to create the run-rule win. Pinch hitters Nolan Rodriguez and Logan Theilapape had back-to-back RBI hits to highlight the scoring.
“These kids have been grinding and working hard,” said Cornblum, who coached at Belton before coming to Midway three years ago. “Hard work pays off, and tonight was a testament to that.”
Pace picked up the win, going four innings. Jackson Berry threw the other two frames. He came into the game in the fifth inning and struck out the side.
The Panthers return to action Friday at Copperas Cove, while Belton battles Killeen Shoemaker.