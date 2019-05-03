CLEBURNE — The Midway softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and held back a desperation rally by fifth-ranked Plano West in the top of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory on Friday evening at the Cleburne High School softball diamond.
In doing so, Midway came back from 1-0 hole in the series to win the final two games and advance in the Class 6A Region II playoffs. The Pantherettes (20-11) will face the Temple vs. Wylie winner in the third round next week.
Midway pitcher Jazmine Gendorf went the distance in the circle, holding the Wolves scoreless for the first six innings. Plano West scored two runs in the top of the seventh and had runners on the corners with two outs when Gendorf induced a ground out to end the game.
The Pantherettes grabbed the early momentum when Faith Fernandez singled in the first inning to score Gendorf. Then Kadyn Trochim and Fernandez both scored on a Plano West error on a ground ball hit by Sammi Martinez.
“I’m telling you, when we score first we usually end up on top,” Midway coach Ed Trochim said.
That proved to be all the run support Gendorf needed. The Midway pitcher had recorded two outs in the top of the fourth when the game was delayed for more than an hour by lightning in the area. When play resumed, Gendorf gave up a single and then got a ground out to first baseman Maddie Plfeging to end the Plano West at-bat.
Trochim said he planned to alternate the right-handed Gendorf and lefty Camryn Collier in the circle according to who the Wolves sent to the plate. But Gendorf was too effective to change things up.
“Jaz got in such a good groove, we just kept riding her,” Trochim said.
Lorena 12, Rusk 5: The Lady Leopards rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to win Game 1 of a best-of-three area-round series on Friday evening at the Rusk High School softball diamond.
Lorena third baseman Kaci Donaldson doubled to drive in three runs and put the Lady Leopards in front 7-5. Autumn Bell followed with a single to score Donaldson, then Bell stole second and took third and home on passed balls.
Donaldson kept it going with an RBI double in the top of the seventh and Bell added a sacrifice fly that scored Alyssa Moore and Donaldson scored when the throw home got away from the Rusk catcher.
The Lady Leopards (21-6) and Rusk (18-6) continue their series with Game 2 at 3 p.m. Saturday in Madisonville. Game 3, if necessary, will follow Game 2.
BASEBALL
Midway 14, Mesquite Horn 3: Midway posted crooked numbers in three of its five at-bats on the way to a five-inning run-rule victory over Mesquite Horn in bi-district action.
With that, the Panthers (24-8) swept the best-of-three series and advance to play Allen in the area round.
Midway started fast as leadoff hitter Elijah Rodriguez singled and he and Nolan Rodriguez scored on a double by Couper Cornbum in the top of the first. That keyed a four-run rally for the Panthers.
Although Horn answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, the Jaguars couldn’t keep up with the Panthers’ offense.
Cornblum drilled another two-run double in the top of the fourth to help the Panthers rally for six more runs. Midway added four more runs in the top of the fifth for an 11-run lead that the Panthers converted into the run-rule win.
Mason Ling struck out five in five innings of work for the complete-game win on the mound.
Lorena 8, Alvarado 2: Lorena rallied for seven runs in the fourth inning and cruised from there to a sweep of the best-of-three bi-district series on Friday afternoon in Cameron.
The Leopards (22-5) opened the series by run ruling Alvarado, 15-4, on Thursday, then Lorena overcame a 1-0 deficit after three innings in Game 2.
Lorena advances to the area round to play the Rusk vs. Center winner.
Clifton 9, Mildred 0: Clifton finished off a series sweep by cruising past Mildred on Friday in West.
The Cubs (23-5) took control with four runs in the bottom of the first and clamped down on Mildred the whole way to earn coach Brian Slater’s 150th victory.
Clifton gave a balanced offensive performance as six different Cubs drove in runs.
Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger pitched five shutout innings, striking out five to earn the win.
The Cubs advance to play the Groesbeck vs. Cameron winner in the area round.