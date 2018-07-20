Very few high school ballplayers will ever get a chance to play on a big-league diamond. Even fewer will do so while they’re still in high school.
And yet Will Rigney is getting that chance.
Rigney, who will be a senior pitcher at Midway next year, will play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic on Aug.12 at Petco Park in San Diego, home of the Padres.
As a junior, Rigney won District 8-6A Pitcher of the Year and first-team Super Centex honors for the Panthers. He went 10-2 and struck out 117 batters in 74.2 innings while flashing a sparkling 0.72 ERA. He has committed to play for Baylor in 2020.
Four past Perfect Game All-Americans were taken in the first round of this year’s MLB Draft.
The Perfect Game All-American Game will be televised live on MLB TV on Aug. 12.