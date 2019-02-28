In the second game of the Collin County Tournament Thursday, the Midway baseball team sent Jackson Berry to the mound. After five innings, behind nine runs scored by the Panthers, Berry walked off the mound with a no-hitter on his resume. The game ended after five innings due to the tournament’s run rule.
Head coach Eddie Cornblum wasn’t expecting a no-hitter, but he was expecting to see Berry do well.
“He’s so competitive,” said Cornblum. “I was expecting the way he pitches to get a lot of ground balls to keep them off balance, which he did. He pitched at his own tempo with three pitches and controlled the game.”
Cornblum said Berry had seven strikeouts and three walks in the game.