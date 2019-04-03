Midway is using next week’s district baseball showdown with Belton as a platform to raise some money for a noble cause.
The Panthers will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. Tuesday on what the program has dubbed “Home Run for Health Champions for Children Night.” The idea is to raise awareness and funds for the McLane Children’s Medical Center. Patients from the hospital will be on hand for the game, and fans will be able to donate both at the game and leading up to it.
To ask questions or donate, contact Keri Tindell via email at ktindell@mygrande.net or Jennifer McAdams at mcadams05@gmail.com.