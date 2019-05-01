Six Lorena athletes in four different sports made their college choices official on Monday.
The Leopards baseball team led the way with three signees as A.J. Bell signed with Stephen F. Austin, Jett Forrest signed with Northeast Texas Community College and Bryce Strahan signed with Murray State.
Lorena linebacker Daylon Bartosh inked with Hardin-Simmons. He’ll join Leopards defensive back Cade Michna, who signed with the Cowboys in February. Lorena track standout Lynda Farmer will join the Abilene caravan as she signed with the Hardin-Simmons track program. And Lady Leopard Maddie Pierce signed with Dallas Baptist cheer.