Chase Keeton of Valley Mills was named to the Class 2A Texas Sports Writers Association all-state second team at pitcher. He is the lone Central Texas player to receive second team honors.
Crawford’s Bowden Hooser received TSWA All-State third team honors at third base.
Keeton also received honorable mention accolades at shortstop. Bosqueville’s Kolby Clark (pitcher), Hamilton’s Martin Najera (catcher), Crawford’s Koby Smith (catcher) and Frost’s Hunter Owen (first base) also were named honorable mention.