The annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association convention not only draws a huge crowd of coaches — it’s the largest baseball coaching group of its kind in the country — but it generates some top-flight guest speakers as well.
That trend will continue next January when John Smoltz comes to visit. A 2015 inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame and an eight-time all-star, Smoltz won 213 games in his big-league career, mostly with the Atlanta Braves. The 2019 THSBCA convention will be held Jan. 10-12 at the Waco Convention Center.
The group’s most recent convention featured Cal Ripken Jr. as the featured speaker at the event’s closing banquet.