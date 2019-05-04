MADISONVILLE – Brooke Haberman’s sixth-inning single unknotted a tie game in the bottom of the sixth, and sent Lorena past Rusk, 3-2, in Saturday’s area-round softball matchup at Madisonville’s Mustang Field.
Rusk took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, taking advantage of a couple of Lorena errors. But the Lady Leopards (23-6) rallied to tie the game in the fourth on Sarah Robertson’s two-run single.
Robertson also picked up the win in the circle, striking out four and walking none. Lorena moves on to play Lufkin Hudson in next week’s Region III-4A quarterfinals.
Robinson 13, Huntington 1; Robinson 6, Huntington 0
MADISONVILLE – The Rockettes dominated in dispatching Huntington in their Class 4A area-round series.
Robinson (27-6) has outscored its opponents, 62-3, in its last six games, with three shutouts. It moves on to face Carthage in the Region III-4A quarterfinals next week, back in Madisonville.
BASEBALL
Abbott 17, Coolidge 0
WEST – Matthew Pevehouse threw a one-hit shutout as the Panthers took a five-inning, run-rule win over the Yellowjackets in Class 1A bi-district action.
Pevehouse also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Paxton Miller went 3-for-4 and Kadyn Johnson was 2-for-5 with three run scored, as the top three hitters in the lineup combined for seven hits.
Pevehouse was dominant in shutting down Coolidge, striking out 12 of the 16 batters he faced.
Abbott will play Graford in a one-game area playoff next Saturday in Everman.