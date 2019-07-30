FROST — The Polar Bears’ habitat is in transition.
Just a glance inside Frost’s makeshift weight room, across a small parking lot from a huge demolition project where workmen are tearing down the school’s old practice gym, is enough to see that the upcoming athletic year is going to be lesson in perseverance.
It’s already started for new Frost athletic director/head football coach Randy Fulton.
After former Polar Bears AD Coy Barker was hired away by Crane ISD in June, Frost tabbed Barker’s defensive coordinator to fill the spot on July 11. Around the same time, the school decided the tearing down of its old practice gym to build a new one would begin in July. So Fulton’s first task was to find a temporary place for the athletic department’s weight room, coaches’ offices and everything else that was housed in the old gym.
“I’ve been here some days from probably 6 a.m., sometimes until 12:30 at night,” Fulton said. “It’s been a big move, getting the weight room in, getting the coaches’ office in, getting all of this set up and doing it ourselves.”
The fact that Fulton’s office looks somewhat like the standard football coach’s domain is a credit to his handyman skills. It’s set up in a former utility room that was once just an outdoor awning. When the space was enclosed, an oversight in construction caused water to run through the space. So instead of spending the summer drawing up football plays for his first season as a head football coach, Fulton has been partly occupied with figuring out how not to have a river running through his office.
Then there’s the weight room challenge.
Before bulldozers and backhoes turned the school’s auxiliary gym into a pile of rubble, Frost kept its school buses in their own garage. Now the buses are parked outside and the Polar Bears’ are lifting and sweating in the dingy building with no air conditioning.
But Fulton has proven industrious. He salvaged some lockers for the coaches’ office and moved others into the small visiting team locker room at the south end of the Frost football stadium. In the corner of the garage/weight room, he found space to store the center-court Polar Bear insignia from the old gym. It will be restored and featured as part of the entrance to the new gym when it opens in about 18 months.
Every day is bringing new and unexpected tasks for the new Frost AD, and he doesn’t expect that to stop just because preseason football practice starts on Monday.
“The construction stuff is pulling me away from the things I need to do,” Fulton said. “I have an itinerary for the assistant coaches so they know what to do if I have to go do something else.”
When it comes to football, though, Fulton is confident the Polar Bears will come together as the season progresses. He has a group of four basketball athletes that have opted to come out for football, which he hopes will boost depth and allow some two-platooning.
Fulton was Frost’s defensive coordinator for three seasons before being promoted this summer. The Polar Bears lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Their new coach is hungry for more.
“I’m tired of that out in the first round deal,” Fulton said. “I want more and I think we can break through.”
Hooser leads TSWA 2A all-state contingent
Crawford senior catcher Bowden Hooser represented Central Texas on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball First Team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Hooser hit .481 with 38 RBI and 9 home runs to catch the voters’ attention.
Valley Mills senior Chase Keeton, who earned Super Centex Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the state tournament, was selected for the TSWA 2A All-State second team at shortstop.
Crawford senior first baseman Landry Bruce, sophomore outfielder Garrett Pearson, and Valley Mills junior third baseman Elijah Degrate landed on the TSWA All-State third team.
Central Texas baseball players earning honorable mention on the 2A team included Riesel senior pitcher Steven Searcy and senior second baseman Chandler Dodge, and Bosqueville senior shortstop Jacob Bravo.
Waco ISD Hall of Fame class revealed
Waco ISD’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019, announced on Tuesday, includes a former MLB baseball player and a former pro football player among its four members
Tim Spehr, Richfield Class of 1984, went on to play at MCC and Arizona State before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round in 1988. He played parts of eight major league seasons with the Royals, Expos, Braves and Mets, finishing with 110 career hits.
Walter Napier, A.J. Moore Class of 1951, followed his high school career by playing college football at Paul Quinn. He then played two seasons with the Dallas Texans of the AFL in 1960 and 1961.
Football standout Margin Hooks, Waco High Class of 1996, and tennis star Bill Matyastik, University Class of 1972, complete the latest Waco ISD Hall class. Matyastick followed his high school career by playing collegiately for the esteemed Trinity tennis program in its prime in the 1970s. Hooks went on to BYU, where he caught 189 passes for 2,841 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons playing for the Cougars.